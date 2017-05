(Updates with moves in core bond yields, detail)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, July 27 Yields on top-rated euro zone bonds fell on Monday as persistent fears about China's growth prospects hurt demand for riskier assets to the benefit of fixed income.

Chinese stocks tumbled more than 8 percent, the biggest one-day loss since 2007, after weak economic data from the world's biggest economy and a sharp sell-off in commodities cast a pall on global growth prospects.

The sharp sell-off in global commodities led by the persistent fall in oil prices on concerns about a supply glut has also reawakened concerns about disinflation that could frustrate the European Central Bank's efforts to lift inflation to its objective of close to 2 percent.

A gauge of euro zone market inflation expectations slipped to 1.76 percent on Monday, its lowest in seven weeks, retreating further from a peak of 1.86 percent reached at the beginning of July.

A series of bearish projections on U.S. economic growth and inflation which were inadvertently disclosed on the Federal Reserve's website on Friday has added to speculation that policymakers meeting this week may hold off signalling a rate hike for September. This and hefty bond repayments being ploughed back into the market was helping to keep top-rated bond yields subdued.

German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, were 2 basis points lower at 0.63 percent, their lowest in nearly three weeks. Yields on other top-rated bonds were down by a similar amount.

"This is an environment that still favours yields falling a little bit more with other factors being that there's still a lot of liquidity in the market that has to be reinvested," said DZ Bank strategist Christian Lenk.

"The FOMC meeting is going to be the major key data point of the week and after the leak of those Fed projections, people think the Fed will be a little bit more dovish than expected. That helps the market a little bit after the soft data we've had also from the U.S." he said.

Peripheral euro zone bonds underperformed as the ructions in Asian markets spurred investors to cut exposure to riskier assets.

Spanish, Portuguese and Italian 10-year yields were 1-2 basis points higher at 1.93, 2.55 and 1.89 percent, respectively.

"This looks more like a global risk-off move with Asian equities under pressure and the Chinese stock market down almost 10 percent. This may be the overall driver why we are seeing peripheral bonds underperforming," Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann said. (Editing by Dominic Evans; editing by Susan Thomas)