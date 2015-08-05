LONDON Aug 5 German Bund futures fell on Wednesday after comments from a top U.S. Federal Reserve official revived expectations that interest rates in the world's biggest economy would rise in September.

Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said it would take "significant deterioration" in the U.S. economy for him to not support a rate hike in September, according to the Wall Street Journal. He is considered a centrist on the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee and has a vote on the panel this year.

German Bund futures were down 40 ticks at 154.16 in early trading, tracking falls in U.S. Treasuries. A recovery in oil prices, which have been at the centre of renewed worries about the euro zone's inflation prospects, also kept pressure on Bunds before a sale later in Berlin of up to 4 billion euros of five-year bonds. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; editing by John Stonestreet)