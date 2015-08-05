(Adds detail, analyst comments)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON Aug 5 German Bund yields rose on
Wednesday after comments from a top U.S. Federal Reserve
official revived expectations that interest rates in the world's
biggest economy would rise in September.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said it would take
"significant deterioration" in the U.S. economy for him to not
support a rate hike in September, according to the Wall Street
Journal. He is considered a centrist on the Fed's policy-setting
Federal Open Market Committee and has a vote on the panel this
year.
A batch of soft U.S. data and a global commodities rout had
cast doubt on chances of a September hike, putting downward
pressure on bond yields. Lockhart's comments also prompted
investors to book profits before the U.S. non-farm payrolls
report for July widely expected to influence the Fed's timeline
on tightening policy.
German 10-year yields, the euro zone's benchmark, were 3
basis points higher at 0.66 percent, rebounding from a two-month
low hit on Tuesday and tracking a similar rise in U.S. Treasury
yields. Yields on other top-rated euro zone bonds were also 3
bps up.
A recovery in oil prices, which have been at the centre of
renewed worries about the euro zone's inflation prospects, also
kept pressure on Bunds before a sale later in Berlin of up to 4
billion euros of five-year bonds.
"Dennis Lockhart's comments were hawkish, that's why we have
this selloff in Bunds and maybe somewhat technical correction
because Bunds have been performing quite well in the last couple
of weeks," said Natixis strategist Cyril Regnat.
"While everybody is looking at the Fed, we also have the BoE
(Bank of England) tomorrow and it's also one of the central
banks that could hike rates and if we have a hawkish inflation
report that could be a risk for European government bonds."
Before Thursday's events, traders are looking to the sale in
Berlin of 5-year bonds after the paper's poor debut auction last
month. But with yields on the paper back in positive territory,
some in the market expect healthier demand.
"(Five-year German bond) reopenings have a track-record of
turning out much better than the initial auctions," Commerzbank
strategists said in a note. "Moreover, it will be Germany's
first bond supply since 15 July, so the market's capacity to
absorb fresh paper should be very healthy. Overall, we look for
solid auction results, especially compared to the most
recent primary market activities of Germany."
In peripheral euro zone bonds. Spanish and Italian bond
yields were slightly lower at 1.86 percent and
1.77 percent, respectively.
