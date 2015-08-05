(Adds detail, analyst comments)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON Aug 5 German Bund yields rose on Wednesday after comments from a top U.S. Federal Reserve official revived expectations that interest rates in the world's biggest economy would rise in September.

Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said it would take "significant deterioration" in the U.S. economy for him to not support a rate hike in September, according to the Wall Street Journal. He is considered a centrist on the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee and has a vote on the panel this year.

A batch of soft U.S. data and a global commodities rout had cast doubt on chances of a September hike, putting downward pressure on bond yields. Lockhart's comments also prompted investors to book profits before the U.S. non-farm payrolls report for July widely expected to influence the Fed's timeline on tightening policy.

German 10-year yields, the euro zone's benchmark, were 3 basis points higher at 0.66 percent, rebounding from a two-month low hit on Tuesday and tracking a similar rise in U.S. Treasury yields. Yields on other top-rated euro zone bonds were also 3 bps up.

A recovery in oil prices, which have been at the centre of renewed worries about the euro zone's inflation prospects, also kept pressure on Bunds before a sale later in Berlin of up to 4 billion euros of five-year bonds.

"Dennis Lockhart's comments were hawkish, that's why we have this selloff in Bunds and maybe somewhat technical correction because Bunds have been performing quite well in the last couple of weeks," said Natixis strategist Cyril Regnat.

"While everybody is looking at the Fed, we also have the BoE (Bank of England) tomorrow and it's also one of the central banks that could hike rates and if we have a hawkish inflation report that could be a risk for European government bonds."

Before Thursday's events, traders are looking to the sale in Berlin of 5-year bonds after the paper's poor debut auction last month. But with yields on the paper back in positive territory, some in the market expect healthier demand.

"(Five-year German bond) reopenings have a track-record of turning out much better than the initial auctions," Commerzbank strategists said in a note. "Moreover, it will be Germany's first bond supply since 15 July, so the market's capacity to absorb fresh paper should be very healthy. Overall, we look for solid auction results, especially compared to the most recent primary market activities of Germany."

In peripheral euro zone bonds. Spanish and Italian bond yields were slightly lower at 1.86 percent and 1.77 percent, respectively. (Editing by Andrew Heavens)