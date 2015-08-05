(Updates prices, German auction result)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON Aug 5 Euro zone government bond yields
rose on Wednesday after comments from a top U.S. Federal Reserve
official revived expectations that interest rates in the world's
biggest economy would rise in September.
Core euro zone bonds underperformed lower-rated peers after
data confirmed the euro zone business growth accelerated at the
end of last month and as oil prices, which have been at the
centre of renewed worries about the euro zone's inflation
prospects, rose for a second day.
The main focus remained on the Fed outlook after Atlanta Fed
President Dennis Lockhart said it would take "significant
deterioration" in the U.S. economy for him to not support a rate
hike in September, according to the Wall Street Journal.
He is considered a centrist on the Fed's policy-setting
Federal Open Market Committee and has a vote on the panel this
year.
A batch of soft U.S. data and a global commodities rout had
cast doubt on chances of a September hike, putting downward
pressure on bond yields. Lockhart's comments also prompted
investors to book profits before the U.S. non-farm payrolls
report for July, widely expected to influence the Fed's timeline
on tightening policy.
German 10-year yields, the euro zone's benchmark, jumped 6
basis points to 0.69 percent, bouncing further from a two-month
low hit on Tuesday. Yields on other top-rated euro zone bonds
were 4-5 bps higher.
"Dennis Lockhart's comments were hawkish, that's why we have
this selloff in Bunds and maybe somewhat technical correction
because Bunds have been performing quite well in the last couple
of weeks," said Natixis strategist Cyril Regnat.
"While everybody is looking at the Fed, we also have the BoE
(Bank of England)tomorrow and it's also one of the central banks
that could hike rates and if we have a hawkish inflation report
that could be a risk for European government bonds."
The BoE's monetary policy meeting on Thursday comes with the
publication of its August inflation report, quarterly economic
forecasts and minutes to the meeting expected to show at least
some of its policymakers voting for a rise in rates this month.
JUGGLING POSITIONS
Earlier on Wednesday, Germany saw improved demand at a sale
of 3.265 billion euros of 5-year bonds compared to the paper's
debut auction last month which drew less bids than the amount of
debt offered.
In peripheral euro zone bonds, Spanish and Italian bond
yields also bounced off their lowest levels in over two months
and were 3-4 bps higher at 1.81 percent and 1.90
percent, respectively.
Pictet Asset Management said earlier it cut its exposure to
European government bonds to neutral from overweight, citing low
yields following their rally in recent weeks while NN Investment
Partners said it upgraded its euro zone bond positioning to
neutral from a "small underweight".
"The drop in commodity prices and low wage pressures limit
inflation expectations. Global monetary policy remains
accommodative," NN Investment Partners said in a statement.
"Despite the stabilisation in Greece and China, we did not
see any upward pressure on bond yields, which makes us wonder
whether there are other, less visible forces at work."
