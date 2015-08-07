LONDON Aug 7 Bund yields dipped after German industrial output and exports data surprising fell in June, casting doubt on the strength of the recovery in the euro zone's biggest economy.

Trade was, however, cautious before U.S. jobs data widely expected to influence the timing of the Federal Reserve's first interest rate hike in nearly a decade.

Comments by Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart that it would take "significant deterioration" in the U.S. economy for him not to support a rate hike in September drove yields on global government bonds higher on Wednesday.

A cautious tone from the Bank of England on Thursday that saw investors scale back expectations of when UK interest rates may start rising brought bond yields slightly off those highs.

In a setback for the German economy, industrial output fell by 1.4 percent in June, falling short of economists' mid-range forecast in a Reuters poll for a rise of 0.3 percent.

Seasonally-adjusted exports fell by 1.0 percent on the month, while imports dropped by 0.5 percent. The net balance widened the trade surplus to a record 24.0 billion euros ($26.2 billion). Economists polled by Reuters had been expecting exports to fall by 0.5 percent and imports to increase by 0.5 percent on the month.

German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, were 1 basis point lower at 0.71 percent, staying well within this week's 0.64-0.76 percent trading range. Other euro zone bond yields were 0.5-1 basis point down.

"The industrial production numbers pushed yields a little lower but I think it's some kind of a correction of the strong move we saw on Wednesday," said DZ strategist Christian Lenk.

"The non-farm payrolls are what everybody is looking at today ... Yields are still a little bit higher than a few days ago so the market is preparing quite strongly for the Fed to become active soon."

Economists polled by Reuters expect the U.S. labour market report due at 1230 GMT to show employers added 223,000 jobs last month, the same as in June.

"A reading above 225,000 would point to 'further improvement in the labor market' - a condition indicated by the Fed to consider it appropriate to raise the fed funds rate - and should be supportive of expectations of a September 'lift-off'," UniCredit strategist Luca Cazzulani said in a note. (editing by John Stonestreet)