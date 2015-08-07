LONDON Aug 7 Bund yields dipped after German
industrial output and exports data surprising fell in June,
casting doubt on the strength of the recovery in the euro zone's
biggest economy.
Trade was, however, cautious before U.S. jobs data widely
expected to influence the timing of the Federal Reserve's first
interest rate hike in nearly a decade.
Comments by Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart that it
would take "significant deterioration" in the U.S. economy for
him not to support a rate hike in September drove yields on
global government bonds higher on Wednesday.
A cautious tone from the Bank of England on Thursday that
saw investors scale back expectations of when UK interest rates
may start rising brought bond yields slightly off those highs.
In a setback for the German economy, industrial output fell
by 1.4 percent in June, falling short of economists' mid-range
forecast in a Reuters poll for a rise of 0.3 percent.
Seasonally-adjusted exports fell by 1.0 percent on the
month, while imports dropped by 0.5 percent. The net balance
widened the trade surplus to a record 24.0 billion euros ($26.2
billion). Economists polled by Reuters had been expecting
exports to fall by 0.5 percent and imports to increase by 0.5
percent on the month.
German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing
costs, were 1 basis point lower at 0.71 percent,
staying well within this week's 0.64-0.76 percent trading range.
Other euro zone bond yields were 0.5-1 basis point down.
"The industrial production numbers pushed yields a little
lower but I think it's some kind of a correction of the strong
move we saw on Wednesday," said DZ strategist Christian Lenk.
"The non-farm payrolls are what everybody is looking at
today ... Yields are still a little bit higher than a few days
ago so the market is preparing quite strongly for the Fed to
become active soon."
Economists polled by Reuters expect the U.S. labour market
report due at 1230 GMT to show employers added 223,000 jobs last
month, the same as in June.
"A reading above 225,000 would point to 'further improvement
in the labor market' - a condition indicated by the Fed to
consider it appropriate to raise the fed funds rate - and should
be supportive of expectations of a September 'lift-off',"
UniCredit strategist Luca Cazzulani said in a note.
