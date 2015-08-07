(Writes through)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON Aug 7 Euro zone bond yields fell on
Friday as oil prices hit a new six-month low shortly after solid
U.S. jobs data kept the door open to a Federal Reserve interest
rate hike in September and pushed the dollar higher.
A rising dollar makes it more expensive for countries using
other currencies to buy oil. Crude futures were set for their
longest run of weekly losses since the turn of the year.
Non-farm payrolls increased 215,000 last month in the United
States, almost in line with expectations of 223,000. The
unemployment rate held at a seven-year low of 5.3 percent.
Payrolls data for May and June were revised to show 14,000
more jobs created than previously reported. In addition, the
average workweek increased to 34.6 hours, the highest since
February, from 34.5 hours in June.
Ten-year German Bund yields inched higher in
the few minutes after the data release, but as oil prices
dropped investors immediately switched their focus back onto the
region's subdued inflation outlook.
They last traded 4 basis points lower on the day at 0.67
percent, having been flat before the data.
"Oil touched a new low so people are putting aside the
labour market report and looking at commodities," said Martin
van Vliet, senior rate strategist at ING.
"Europe, at the moment, is very much a commodity story."
Other euro zone bond yields fell 3-4 basis points. Spanish
10-year yields were 1.90 percent, while Italian
ones were 1.85 percent.
Other analysts pointed to the limited amounts of debt
scheduled to be sold later this month. Next week's only euro
zone auction is a German 10-year Bund for up to 4 billion euros.
"The data was almost perfectly in line with expectations and
once we got that out of the way the market focused back on the
supply/demand dynamics on the other side of the pond," said
David Keeble, global head of fixed income strategy at Credit
Agricole.
Surprisingly soft German industrial output and exports data
also supported lower yields in Europe
Industrial output fell by 1.4 percent in June, falling short
of economists' mid-range forecast in a Reuters poll for a rise
of 0.3 percent.
Seasonally-adjusted exports fell by 1.0 percent on the
month, while imports dropped by 0.5 percent. The net balance
widened the trade surplus to a record 24.0 billion euros ($26.2
billion). Economists polled by Reuters had been expecting
exports to fall by 0.5 percent and imports to increase by 0.5
percent on the month.
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)