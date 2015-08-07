(Writes through)

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON Aug 7 Euro zone bond yields fell on Friday as oil prices hit a new six-month low shortly after solid U.S. jobs data kept the door open to a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in September and pushed the dollar higher.

A rising dollar makes it more expensive for countries using other currencies to buy oil. Crude futures were set for their longest run of weekly losses since the turn of the year.

Non-farm payrolls increased 215,000 last month in the United States, almost in line with expectations of 223,000. The unemployment rate held at a seven-year low of 5.3 percent.

Payrolls data for May and June were revised to show 14,000 more jobs created than previously reported. In addition, the average workweek increased to 34.6 hours, the highest since February, from 34.5 hours in June.

Ten-year German Bund yields inched higher in the few minutes after the data release, but as oil prices dropped investors immediately switched their focus back onto the region's subdued inflation outlook.

They last traded 4 basis points lower on the day at 0.67 percent, having been flat before the data.

"Oil touched a new low so people are putting aside the labour market report and looking at commodities," said Martin van Vliet, senior rate strategist at ING.

"Europe, at the moment, is very much a commodity story."

Other euro zone bond yields fell 3-4 basis points. Spanish 10-year yields were 1.90 percent, while Italian ones were 1.85 percent.

Other analysts pointed to the limited amounts of debt scheduled to be sold later this month. Next week's only euro zone auction is a German 10-year Bund for up to 4 billion euros.

"The data was almost perfectly in line with expectations and once we got that out of the way the market focused back on the supply/demand dynamics on the other side of the pond," said David Keeble, global head of fixed income strategy at Credit Agricole.

Surprisingly soft German industrial output and exports data also supported lower yields in Europe

Industrial output fell by 1.4 percent in June, falling short of economists' mid-range forecast in a Reuters poll for a rise of 0.3 percent.

Seasonally-adjusted exports fell by 1.0 percent on the month, while imports dropped by 0.5 percent. The net balance widened the trade surplus to a record 24.0 billion euros ($26.2 billion). Economists polled by Reuters had been expecting exports to fall by 0.5 percent and imports to increase by 0.5 percent on the month. (Editing by Andrew Heavens)