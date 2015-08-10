LONDON Aug 10 Greek bond yields fell on Monday
as hopes grew of a speedy wrap-up to talks on a new 86 billion
euro bailout designed to keep the country from financial
collapse and in the euro.
In a week where top-tier economic data and new debt sales
from euro zone countries is sparse, focus was back on Greece,
which according to an official hopes to conclude negotiations
with international creditors by early Tuesday at the latest.
This could see the release of cash to enable Athens to repay
3.5 billion euros to the European Central Bank due on Aug. 20.
Greek two-year yields were down 43 basis points at 20.69
percent with 10-year yields 12 bps
lower at 11.77 percent. The 10-year yields have tumbled off
highs around 19 percent hit in early July when a standoff in
talks between Greece and its international creditors took the
country to the brink of financial ruin.
The optimism around Greece had little impact on other
southern European bond markets, with Italian and Spanish 10-year
yields edging 1.5 basis points up to 1.85 percent
and 1.999 percent on some profit-taking after the
market's sharp rally on Friday on falling oil prices.
"There's lots of positive noises coming from the Greek talks
but generally most of the good news is now priced into the
market," said Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor.
Negotiations on the bailout began on July 20 after Athens
agreed to European institutions and the International Monetary
Fund's austerity demands. A senior Greek finance official told
Reuters the aim was for euro zone finance ministers to review
the accord on Friday, Aug. 14.
German 10-year yields were a touch higher at
0.66 percent, as were yields on other top-rated euro zone bonds.
Falling oil prices have revived concerns about subdued
inflation in the euro zone that could see the European Central
Bank extend its trillion euro asset purchase programme due to
end in September 2016.
That overshadowed a steady July U.S. labour market report on
Friday that suggested the Federal Reserve could hike interest
rates as soon as next month, driving all euro zone bond yields
sharply lower.
