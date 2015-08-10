(Updates prices, adds Reuters poll)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON Aug 10 Greek bond yields fell by up to 150 basis points on Monday as hopes grew of a speedy wrap-up to talks on a new 86-billion-euro bailout designed to keep the country from financial collapse and in the euro zone.

A week when top-tier economic data and new debt sales from euro zone countries are sparse put the focus back on Greece, which an official said hopes to conclude negotiations with international creditors by early Tuesday at the latest.

That could enable the release of cash allowing Athens to repay 3.5 billion euros to the European Central Bank due on Aug. 20 and eventually make its bonds eligible for the ECB's trillion euro asset purchases programme.

Greek two-year yields were down 146 basis points at 19.52 percent, with 10-year yields 66 bps lower at 11.23 percent. The 10-year yields hit highs around 19 percent in early July when a standoff between Greece and its creditors took it to the brink of financial ruin.

The guarded optimism concerning Greece had little impact on other southern European bond markets, with Italian and Spanish 10-year yields a tad lower on the day at 1.83 percent and 1.97 percent, respectively.

"There's lots of positive noises coming from the Greek talks but generally most of the good news is now priced in to the market," said Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor.

Twelve out of 19 traders polled by Reuters said a deal was likely to be struck this week, while five said it was very likely.

GERMANS PREFER "THOROUGH" DEAL

A senior Greek finance official told Reuters the aim was for euro zone finance ministers to review the accord on Aug. 14.

Scepticism over a swift deal remained in Germany where a senior parliamentary ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel said he believed a deal was some way off. A government spokesman later said a swift conclusion to negotiations would be desirable, noting a thorough deal was more important than a quick one.

"In our view the risk to a new 86 billion euro bailout is whether it can be implemented over the full three years as, if it is perceived as too punitive, then the risk of further extreme voting sentiment will undoubtedly rise," Mizuho strategist Peter Chatwell said.

German 10-year yields -- the euro zone benchmark -- were 3 basis points higher at 0.69 percent, tracking oil prices which have bounced off six-month lows.

Euro zone bonds have been increasingly sensitive to moves in oil prices in recent weeks as traders see shifts in the region's inflation outlook as potentially affecting the speed and size of ECB bond purchases. (Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)