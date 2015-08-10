(Updates prices, adds Reuters poll)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON Aug 10 Greek bond yields fell by up to
150 basis points on Monday as hopes grew of a speedy wrap-up to
talks on a new 86-billion-euro bailout designed to keep the
country from financial collapse and in the euro zone.
A week when top-tier economic data and new debt sales from
euro zone countries are sparse put the focus back on Greece,
which an official said hopes to conclude negotiations with
international creditors by early Tuesday at the latest.
That could enable the release of cash allowing Athens to
repay 3.5 billion euros to the European Central Bank due on Aug.
20 and eventually make its bonds eligible for the ECB's trillion
euro asset purchases programme.
Greek two-year yields were down 146 basis points at 19.52
percent, with 10-year yields 66 bps
lower at 11.23 percent. The 10-year yields hit highs around 19
percent in early July when a standoff between Greece and its
creditors took it to the brink of financial ruin.
The guarded optimism concerning Greece had little impact on
other southern European bond markets, with Italian and Spanish
10-year yields a tad lower on the day at 1.83 percent
and 1.97 percent, respectively.
"There's lots of positive noises coming from the Greek talks
but generally most of the good news is now priced in to the
market," said Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor.
Twelve out of 19 traders polled by Reuters said a deal was
likely to be struck this week, while five said it was very
likely.
GERMANS PREFER "THOROUGH" DEAL
A senior Greek finance official told Reuters the aim was for
euro zone finance ministers to review the accord on Aug. 14.
Scepticism over a swift deal remained in Germany where a
senior parliamentary ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel said he
believed a deal was some way off. A government spokesman later
said a swift conclusion to negotiations would be desirable,
noting a thorough deal was more important than a quick one.
"In our view the risk to a new 86 billion euro bailout is
whether it can be implemented over the full three years as, if
it is perceived as too punitive, then the risk of further
extreme voting sentiment will undoubtedly rise," Mizuho
strategist Peter Chatwell said.
German 10-year yields -- the euro zone
benchmark -- were 3 basis points higher at 0.69 percent,
tracking oil prices which have bounced off six-month lows.
Euro zone bonds have been increasingly sensitive to moves in
oil prices in recent weeks as traders see shifts in the region's
inflation outlook as potentially affecting the speed and size of
ECB bond purchases.
