By Marius Zaharia
LONDON Aug 11 Spanish and Italian yields fell
on Tuesday as a bailout deal for Greece insulated lower-rated
euro zone bonds from a flight to safe havens triggered by
China's devaluation of its yuan currency.
A Greek Finance Ministry official said the pact with
international lenders would be worth up to 85 billion euros ($94
billion) in fresh loans over three years. Crucially, it will
save Athens from default on a debt repayment of 3.2 billion euro
due to the European Central Bank on Aug. 20.
Greek 10-year yields fell almost one
percentage point to 10.29 percent, while two-year yields
dropped nearly five percentage points to just below
15 percent.
In a global flight towards top-rated assets, which pushed
yields on benchmark Bund yields and U.S.
Treasuries 7-10 basis points lower and weakened
stock markets in Europe and Asia, the Greek deal meant
peripheral bonds held strong.
The yuan devaluation raised concerns about the extent of the
economic slowdown in the world's second biggest economy and its
knock-on impact on other regions.
"The Chinese devaluation was taken as 'things are not going
that well in China' and this is a risk-off move," said Martin
van Vliet, senior rate strategist at ING.
"With the Greek deal secured and the ECB continuously buying
bonds, peripheral spreads would have been much tighter
otherwise."
Spanish and Italian 10-year
yields fell 5 basis points each to 1.93 percent and 1.78 percent
respectively, while Portuguese equivalents dropped 8 basis
points to 2.34 percent.
The fact that a slowing Chinese economy may dampen inflation
prospects in the euro zone stoked expectations the ECB could
provide more stimulus than the planned trillion-euro bond buying
programme running until September 2016.
"With China slowing down, you see oil and other basic
materials (prices) collapsing and this will exert downward
pressure on headline inflation," said Sergio Capaldi, fixed
income strategist at Intesa Sanpaolo.
"There is a need to further improve the expansionary
position of the ECB's policy. In the case of more weakening in
inflation we could see additional measures."
The ECB's preferred measure of the market's long-term
inflation expectations, the five-year, five-year breakeven
forward, traded around its lowest in two months,
just above 1.7 percent.
One-year euro zone inflation swaps dropped
below 0.20 percent on Tuesday, the lowest in over five months,
and down from almost 1 percent in June. In the past month,
markets have pushed back expectations of when the ECB will start
normalising its policy by a whole year, to 2019.
The yuan move, aimed at boosting the economy, in fact
exacerbated concerns about it.
"It's a reflection of how concerned Chinese authorities are
about the economy, which is slowing faster than expected," said
Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
