(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON Aug 13 German Bund yields edged up on
Thursday following efforts by China's central bank to slow a
sharp descent of the yuan that has prompted investors this week
to seek safe-haven assets.
Peripheral yields were little changed as they were supported
by the agreement for a third bailout for Greece. The Greek
parliament is expected to approve the reforms attached to the
conditional programme on Thursday.
Greece's economy posted an unexpected return to growth in
the second quarter, but Greek yields held steady.
Losses for the Chinese currency were slight after the
People's Bank of China set a midpoint that was again lower than
the previous day's, but not as weak as some had expected.
German 10-year Bund yields rose 2 basis points
to 0.62 percent. Spanish and Italian
yields were flat at 1.96 percent and 1.79 percent.
German two-year yields were slightly off but
near record lows of around minus 0.28 percent hit on Wednesday.
"There are some signs of stabilisation in China's currency,
stock markets, commodity prices - all these factors which
offered strong support to core markets in the past couple of
days - so we're seeing a correction in Bunds as well," BNP
Paribas rate strategist Patrick Jacq said.
But he did not expect a strong rebound in yields.
Sources told Reuters some powerful voices in the government
were pushing for an even deeper yuan devaluation to help China's
struggling exporters.
The currency moves have increased concerns about the state
of the world's second largest economy and raised concerns that
China is exporting disinflation to other regions.
"We expect risk aversion to continue and ... Bunds should
therefore remain well supported despite the early morning
reaction," said Alexander Plenk, head of investment research at
Bayerische Landesbank.
The European Central Bank's (ECB) favourite measure of the
market's long-term inflation expectations - the five-year,
five-year breakeven forward - traded just above
1.65 percent, having hit its lowest since the end of March on
Wednesday at around 1.63.
The measure shows where markets expect 2025 inflation
forecasts to be in 2020. A fall below 1.6240 percent would take
it to levels seen before the ECB launched its trillion euro
bond-buying stimulus programme to bring inflation back to its
target of nearly 2 percent.
One-year inflation swaps have already hit
pre-stimulus levels, trading at around 0.15 percent, compared
with almost 1 percent in June.
The drop in inflation expectations has prompted bets that
the ECB will expand its quantitative easing (QE) programme
beyond September 2016, when it is due.
"Global disinflationary forces call for a larger and longer
QE response from the ECB," Societe Generale rate strategists
said in a note.
"Remember that a six-month review of ... (QE) is due next
month. We could see some surprises."
Similarly in the United States, the weaker yuan trimmed
expectations for a rate hike in September.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)