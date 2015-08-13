(Updates prices for close)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON Aug 13 German Bund yields edged up on
Thursday after efforts by China's central bank to slow the sharp
descent of the yuan, which has prompted investors this week to
seek safe-haven assets.
Peripheral yields outperformed, finishing broadly flat on
the day, as they were supported by the agreement for a third
bailout for Greece. The Greek parliament is expected to approve
the reforms attached to the conditional programme on Thursday.
Losses for the Chinese currency were slight after the
People's Bank of China set a midpoint that was again lower than
the previous day's, but not as weak as some had expected.
German 10-year Bund yields rose 3 basis points
to 0.63 percent. Spanish and Italian
yields were unchanged at 1.96 percent and 1.79 percent,
respectively.
German two-year yields came off record lows of
around minus 0.28 percent hit on Wednesday.
"There are some signs of stabilisation in China's currency,
stock markets, commodity prices - all these factors which
offered strong support to core markets in the past couple of
days - so we're seeing a correction in Bunds as well," BNP
Paribas rate strategist Patrick Jacq said.
But he did not expect a strong rebound in yields.
Sources told Reuters some powerful voices in the government
are pushing for an even deeper yuan devaluation to help China's
struggling exporters.
The currency moves increased concerns about the state of the
world's second largest economy and raised concerns that China
was exporting disinflation to other regions.
The European Central Bank's (ECB) favourite measure of the
market's long-term inflation expectations - the five-year,
five-year breakeven forward - last traded around
1.66 percent, just above five-month lows hit earlier in the day.
The measure shows where markets expect 2025 inflation
forecasts to be in 2020. A fall below 1.6240 percent would take
it to levels seen before the ECB launched its trillion euro
bond-buying stimulus programme to bring inflation back to its
target of nearly 2 percent.
One-year inflation swaps were already at
pre-stimulus levels, trading around 0.11 percent, compared with
almost 1 percent in June.
The drop in inflation expectations has prompted bets that
the ECB will expand its quantitative easing (QE) programme
beyond September 2016, when it is due.
"Global disinflationary forces call for a larger and longer
QE response from the ECB," Societe Generale rate strategists
said in a note.
"Remember that a 6-month review of ... (QE) is due next
month. We could see some surprises."
Similarly in the United States, the weaker yuan trimmed
expectations for a rate hike in September.
