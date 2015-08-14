LONDON Aug 14 Low-rated euro zone yields inched
down on Friday as Greek lawmakers voted in favour of a new
bailout deal shortly before euro zone finance ministers were
expected to endorse the accord.
After an all-night parliamentary session, Greek Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras secured enough support for the country's
third package of some 85 billion euros ($95 billion). The bloc's
ministers still have to approve the deal for aid to be disbursed
before Athens must make a 3.2 billion euro debt payment to the
European Central Bank on Aug. 20.
The EU Commission has agreed to prepare a further 6.04
billion euros in bridge financing for Greece in case the bailout
programme does not allow for near-term payments.
Yields on Italian and Spanish bonds - the biggest markets in
the euro zone's southern periphery - shed 1 basis point each, to
1.79 and 1.95 percent respectively, at the end of a tumultuous
week driven by Chinese growth concerns neared.
Greek equivalents fell 6 basis points to 10.07 percent
. Strategists said the modest moves showed that
many in the market had been expecting a deal to be reached
swiftly.
The Chinese yuan held steady against the dollar
on Friday after suspected intervention by the central bank,
soothing fears of further devaluation after the currency dropped
some three percent earlier this week.
The currency moves increased concerns about the state of the
world's second largest economy and that it might be exporting
disinflation to other regions.
In Europe, the ECB's favourite measure of the market's
long-term inflation expectations - the five-year, five-year
breakeven forward - is wallowing under 1.70
percent, levels not seen since March.
"Inflation expectations are starting to come down again and
that should definitely be a factor in where these bond yields
are headed," said Ioan Smith, managing director, macro strategy
at Knight Capital.
Smith said inflation and growth concerns could pressure the
ECB to supercharge its stimulus programme and might complicate
plans for the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in
the coming months.
The prospect of a deal for Greece - which is the culmination
of months of fraught negotiations between the leftist government
in Athens and international creditors, and which nearly saw the
country forced out of the currency bloc - has also cushioned
low-rated debt from a broader flight to safety across markets.
European shares, for example, are set for their biggest
weekly fall in six weeks.
On Friday, German 10-year yields - Europe's top-rated
benchmark - were flat at 0.63 percent, but are set
to finish the week around 2 bps lower.
German economic growth accelerated in the second quarter of
2015, data showed on Friday, though by less than expected, with
foreign trade acting as a support and domestic investment
braking growth, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday.
Euro wide data is due at 0900GMT.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)