By Marius Zaharia
LONDON Aug 17 Spanish, Italian and Portuguese
bond yields fell on Monday, with lower-rated euro zone assets
buoyed by a third bailout deal for Greece and a relatively
stable Chinese yuan.
Euro zone finance ministers agreed to lend Greece up to 86
billion euros ($96 billion) after Greek lawmakers accepted their
tough conditions despite a revolt by some members of the party
of leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.
Investors are assuming there will be no problems with the
next stage of the process in which German and other parliaments
have to vote on the deal, and expect 13 billion euros to be
disbursed to Athens by Thursday to cover a debt payment to the
European Central Bank.
In China, where worries of an economic slowdown have weighed
on riskier assets, stock markets were volatile but the yuan was
relatively stable. The People's Bank of China on Monday
, set the yuan's midpoint at 6.3969, a touch firmer
than the previous session's fix of 6.3975.
Oil prices fell to near six-year lows, keeping inflation
expectations subdued and adding downward pressure on yields.
Spanish 10-year bond yields fell 4 basis
points to 1.98 percent. Italian and Portuguese
yields were down by a similar amount at 1.78
percent and 2.39 percent, respectively.
"The eurogroup agreement ... for Greece has helped sentiment
and risk markets have stabilised somewhat," said Nick
Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
The European Central Bank's preferred measure of the
market's long-term inflation expectations stabilised at low
levels. The five-year, five-year breakeven forward
, which measures where markets expect 2025
inflation forecasts to be in 2020, traded flat at 1.68 percent,
having fallen to below 1.64 percent last week to hit its lowest
levels since the end of March.
One-year inflation swaps also stabilised at levels seen
before the ECB launched its trillion euro bond-buying stimulus
programme on March 9. They held at 0.1 percent,
having been flirting with 1 percent as recently as June.
Greek markets rallied strongly, shrugging off prospects of
further political instability. Senior ministers suggested the
government may call a confidence vote following a rebellion
amongst the Syriza party's lawmakers over the bailout terms.
Greek two-year yields fell almost 2 percentage
points to just over 11 percent, while 10-year yields
dropped half a point to 9.12 percent.
Although yields were at their lowest since February, their
levels were still characteristic of a distressed debt market.
"Grexit has been averted for now. Trust between Greece and
its European partners is gradually being restored. But to think
that the Greek problem has now been solved would be testimony of
overoptimism," said Peter Vanden Houte, chief economist at ING.
"And let's face it: it is a very ambitious reform programme,
while Greece has in the past always had trouble delivering on
promises in terms of structural reforms."
German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for
euro zone bonds, were 1 basis point lower at 0.64 percent.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Toby Chopra)