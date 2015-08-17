(Updates prices for close)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON Aug 17 Spanish, Italian and Portuguese
bond yields fell on Monday, with lower-rated euro zone assets
buoyed by a third bailout deal for Greece and a relatively
stable Chinese yuan.
Euro zone finance ministers agreed to lend Greece up to 86
billion euros ($96 billion) after Greek lawmakers accepted their
tough conditions despite a revolt by some members of the party
of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.
Investors are assuming German and other parliaments will
approve the agreement and 13 billion euros will be disbursed to
Athens by Thursday to cover a debt payment to the European
Central Bank.
In China, where worries of an economic slowdown have weighed
on riskier assets, stock markets were volatile but the yuan was
relatively stable. The People's Bank of China on Monday
set the yuan's midpoint at 6.3969, up from the
previous session's fix of 6.3975.
Oil prices fell to near six-year lows, keeping inflation
expectations subdued and adding downward pressure on yields.
Spanish 10-year bond yields fell 7 basis
points to 1.95 percent. Italian and Portuguese
yields were down by a similar amount at 1.76
percent and 2.39 percent, respectively.
"The eurogroup agreement ... for Greece has helped sentiment
and risk markets have stabilised somewhat," said Nick
Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
The European Central Bank's preferred measure of the
market's long-term inflation expectations stabilised at low
levels. The five-year, five-year breakeven forward
, which measures where markets expect 2025
inflation forecasts to be in 2020, traded flat at 1.68 percent,
having fallen to below 1.64 percent last week to hit its lowest
levels since the end of March.
One-year inflation swaps also stabilised at levels seen
before the ECB began its trillion-euro bond-buying stimulus
programme on March 9. They held at 0.1 percent,
after flirting with 1 percent as recently as June.
Greek markets rallied, shrugging off prospects of further
political instability. Senior ministers suggested the government
may call a confidence vote following a rebellion among the
Syriza party's lawmakers over the bailout terms.
Greek two-year yields fell more than 2
percentage points to just over 10.69 percent. Ten-year yields
dropped half a point to 9.12 percent.
Although yields were at their lowest since February, their
levels were still characteristic of a distressed debt market.
"Grexit has been averted for now. Trust between Greece and
its European partners is gradually being restored. But to think
that the Greek problem has now been solved would be testimony of
over-optimism," said Peter Vanden Houte, chief economist at ING.
"And let's face it: it is a very ambitious reform programme,
while Greece has in the past always had trouble delivering on
promises in terms of structural reforms."
German 10-year Bund yields closed down around
2 bps at 0.63 percent, shifting lower after data showed
manufacturing activity in New York state fell to its weakest
level since 2009, providing another headache for the U.S.
Federal Reserve which is considering whether to raise interest
rates for the first time in nearly a decade.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Larry King)