By John Geddie
LONDON Aug 18 German bond yields climbed back
up after an initial dip on Tuesday as a surprise uptick in
British consumer prices eased concerns over further drops in
inflation triggered by falling commodity markets worldwide.
Oil prices sank near six-year lows after stock markets
tumbled in China, the world's largest energy consumer, adding to
worries about global fuel demand at a time of heavy oversupply.
Speculators have taken huge bets on further falls in the oil
price.
Bond investors were relieved, however, that consumer prices
in Britain ticked up 0.1 percent in July year-on-year after
slipping back to zero in June. Economists in a Reuters poll had
expected inflation to stay at zero, while some had even been
calling for a drop back to the -0.1 percent level hit in April.
Britain's 10-year bond yields edged up after the data,
erasing an earlier fall, while German yields - the euro zone
benchmark - followed slowly behind.
Weakening inflation expectations have ratcheted up
expectations of further central bank stimulus in the euro zone,
while they could also scupper plans for Britain and the United
States to raise interest rates for the first time in nearly a
decade.
Many investors are now waiting for U.S. inflation data for
July due on Wednesday, along with minutes from the U.S. Federal
Reserve's latest meeting that could point towards a near-term
interest rate hike.
The outlook for inflation in the euro zone is equally dire.
One-year inflation swaps fell to 0.06 percent on Tuesday, levels
last seen before the ECB began its landmark bond-buying
programme in March.
But some strategists say that the fall in commodity prices
could start work its way out of inflation numbers for the
remainder of the year, exerting an upward pressure on yields.
"While the persistent fall in crude oil prices has recently
led to a renewed fall in inflationary expectations, the
deflationary effect of low energy prices is likely to weaken
over the remainder of the year," said DZ Bank strategist Daniel
Lenz.
Concerns around the stability of the Greek government also
capped any rise in top-rated German yields even though Athens is
very close to clinching an 86 billion euro bailout deal.
The Greek government appears likely to call a confidence
vote following a rebellion among lawmakers from the ruling
Syriza party over the country's new bailout deal, a move that
could lead to fresh elections.
"At the moment we haven't seen polls that split out the left
platform from the rest of Syriza, so it's very hard to gauge the
risks here," said Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor.
German yields were flat at 0.63 percent at 11.55GMT
, outperforming peripheral equivalents.
Portuguese 10-year yields - the second lowest rated in the
bloc behind Greece - rose 5 bps to 2.44 percent, while Italy and
Spain's were up 2 bps at 1.77 and 1.95 percent, respectively.
Greek yields were flat at 9.15 percent,
pausing after a sharp rally seen over the last week.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble - one of the
toughest negotiators in heated talks with Athens last month -
has given a strong backing to the new deal.
Germany's lower parliamentary house is due to vote on the
aid package on Wednesday, and Chancellor Angela Merkel has tried
to reassure sceptical lawmakers that the IMF would take part in
the deal -- something Schaeuble called "indispensable".
IMF chief Christine Lagarde, who has been pressing euro zone
countries to provide Athens with "significant" debt relief, has
said the IMF will wait until October to decide whether to
participate.
