By Marius Zaharia and John Geddie
LONDON Aug 18 Euro zone bond yields rose on
Tuesday after a surprise increase in British consumer prices
eased concerns over the global disinflationary impact of a
commodity market rout, while U.S. housing starts rose to near
eight-year highs.
Oil prices, which have been a key factor behind a drop in
yields over the past few weeks, fell towards six-year lows on
Tuesday after stock markets tumbled in China, the world's
largest energy consumer.
But bond investors were relieved that consumer prices in
Britain ticked up 0.1 percent in July year-on-year after
slipping back to zero in June. Core inflation hit a five-month
high. r.reuters.com/pec24w
Economists in a Reuters poll had expected inflation to stay
at zero, while some had even been forecasting a drop back to the
-0.1 percent level hit in April.
Britain's 10-year bond yields edged up after the data,
erasing an earlier fall, while German yields -- the euro zone
benchmark -- followed slowly behind.
The concerns over the weakening inflation outlook have
ratcheted up expectations of further central bank stimulus in
the euro zone, while they could also scupper plans for Britain
and the United States to raise interest rates for the first time
in nearly a decade. But such prospects have taken the back seat
on Tuesday after the UK inflation data.
"The UK data would be the main thing to highlight today,"
said Martin van Vliet, senior rates strategist at ING. "The rise
in yields makes sense with the core CPI number going up."
German 10-year Bund yields rose 2 basis points
to 0.65 percent. Spanish and Italian
10-year yields rose 4-5 bps to 1.98 percent and 1.80 percent,
respectively.
Portuguese yields rose 9 bps to 2.47 percent.
Also pushing yields higher on Tuesday, data in the United
States showed housing starts have now been above a one
million-unit pace for four straight months and in July they rose
to a near eight-year high.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen said in July that the economy faced
constraints from an underperforming housing market.
GREECE STABILITY
Concerns around the stability of the Greek government also
weighed on peripheral bonds even though Athens is very close to
clinching an 86 billion euro bailout deal.
The Greek government appears likely to call a confidence
vote following a rebellion among lawmakers from the ruling
Syriza party over the country's new bailout deal, a move that
could lead to fresh elections.
"At the moment we haven't seen polls that split out the left
platform from the rest of Syriza, so it's very hard to gauge the
risks here," said Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor.
Greek yields were 14 bps higher at 9.29 percent
, pausing after a sharp rally in the last week.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble -- one of the
toughest negotiators in heated talks with Athens last month --
has given a strong backing to the new deal.
Germany's lower parliamentary house is due to vote on the
aid package on Wednesday, and Chancellor Angela Merkel has tried
to reassure sceptical lawmakers that the IMF would take part in
the deal -- something Schaeuble called "indispensable".
IMF chief Christine Lagarde, who has been pressing euro zone
countries to provide Athens with "significant" debt relief, has
said the IMF will wait until October to decide whether to
participate.
(Editing by Keith Weir)