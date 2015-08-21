LONDON Aug 21 German Bund yields fell on Friday
as expected snap elections in Greece increased demand for
safe-haven assets and a survey showing Chinese factories
contracted at their fastest pace since 2009 dampened the global
growth and inflation outlook.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras resigned on Thursday,
hoping to strengthen his hold on power in early elections
pencilled in for September after seven months in office in which
he fought creditors for a better bailout deal but had to cave
in.
The news increased uncertainty for investors after a brief
period of relief that Athens avoided default and signed a third
bailout to stay in the euro zone.
Also supporting Bunds, the Caixin/Markit manufacturing index
showed activity in China's factory sector shrank rapidly in
August.
The data stoked fears of a slowdown in the world's
second-biggest economy, which is likely to have a significant
impact on other regions as well. In Europe, French
private-sector activity weakened for the second month in a row
in August, according to a survey of corporate purchasing
managers.
"Investors are focusing on the bad news - the uncertainty in
Greece, the evolution of Chinese markets," said Christian Lenk,
strategist at DZ Bank.
"Some investors were a little bit taken by surprise as they
were hoping for things to calm down after the (bailout)
agreement."
German 10-year Bund yields fell 2 basis points
to 0.56 percent, a three-week low.
Yields on the lower-rated euro zone bonds in Spain, Italy
and Portugal were 1 basis point higher, with the Greece factor
mitigated by some expectations that a weakening inflation
outlook could prompt more stimulus from the European Central
Bank.
Spanish 10-year yields were at 2.01 percent,
Italy's at 1.84 percent and Portugal's
at 2.61 percent.
The one-year euro inflation swap was last
quoted at zero, having turned negative on Thursday. This
suggests financial markets see no prospect for inflation in the
euro zone in the coming year.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; editing by John Stonestreet)