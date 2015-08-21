(Writes through)

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON Aug 21 Benchmark Bund yields bounced off three-week lows on Friday after data showed euro zone business growth unexpectedly accelerating, easing some of the fears about the impact of an economic slowdown in China.

Bund yields fell as low as 0.56 percent at the open after the Caixin/Markit manufacturing index showed activity in China's factory sector shrank at its fastest pace since 2009, but they were last 1 basis point higher at 0.59 percent.

The firmer euro zone data also curbed earlier demand for safe haven assets after Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras resigned and called for early elections. Some risk aversion remained, holding yields on lower-rated euro zone bonds in Spain, Italy and Portugal a few basis points higher on the day.

"The snap election is having an impact on the market because it injects new uncertainty," said Elwin de Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank.

"The latest euro zone data has been decent so maybe that's why you see Bund yields 1 basis point higher, but at the end of the day people think the China story has legs."

Spanish 10-year yields were 2.02 percent, Italy's were 1.88 percent and Portugal's were 2.62 percent.

The early elections in Greece, pencilled in for September, put an end to a brief period of relief that Athens had avoided default and signed a third bailout to stay in the euro zone.

"In the short term it creates a lot of uncertainty, it will cause a delay in the reforms demanded by the memorandum of understanding," said DZ Bank strategist Christian Lenk, adding he sees Tsipras comfortably winning the ballot.

"However ... the new government should be way more stable than the older one and this should dampen implementation risk in the longer term."

Greek 10-year yields were 65 basis points higher at 10.15 percent, but still some way off levels of almost 20 percent five weeks ago.

The plans for elections also lower the chances of the European Central Bank buying Greek bonds as part of its quantitative easing programme any time soon.

"The ECB will be very pragmatic ... It is a political issue," said Eric Vanraes, fixed income portfolio manager at EI Sturdza Investment Funds.

The one-year euro inflation swap traded at minus 0.01 percent. This suggests financial markets see no prospect for inflation in the euro zone in the coming year. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; editing by John Stonestreet/Ruth Pitchford)