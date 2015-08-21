(Writes through)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON Aug 21 Benchmark Bund yields bounced off
three-week lows on Friday after data showed euro zone business
growth unexpectedly accelerating, easing some of the fears about
the impact of an economic slowdown in China.
Bund yields fell as low as 0.56 percent at the
open after the Caixin/Markit manufacturing index showed activity
in China's factory sector shrank at its fastest pace since 2009,
but they were last 1 basis point higher at 0.59 percent.
The firmer euro zone data also curbed earlier demand for
safe haven assets after Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
resigned and called for early elections. Some risk aversion
remained, holding yields on lower-rated euro zone bonds in
Spain, Italy and Portugal a few basis points higher on the day.
"The snap election is having an impact on the market because
it injects new uncertainty," said Elwin de Groot, senior market
economist at Rabobank.
"The latest euro zone data has been decent so maybe that's
why you see Bund yields 1 basis point higher, but at the end of
the day people think the China story has legs."
Spanish 10-year yields were 2.02 percent,
Italy's were 1.88 percent and Portugal's
were 2.62 percent.
The early elections in Greece, pencilled in for September,
put an end to a brief period of relief that Athens had avoided
default and signed a third bailout to stay in the euro zone.
"In the short term it creates a lot of uncertainty, it will
cause a delay in the reforms demanded by the memorandum of
understanding," said DZ Bank strategist Christian Lenk, adding
he sees Tsipras comfortably winning the ballot.
"However ... the new government should be way more stable
than the older one and this should dampen implementation risk in
the longer term."
Greek 10-year yields were 65 basis points
higher at 10.15 percent, but still some way off levels of almost
20 percent five weeks ago.
The plans for elections also lower the chances of the
European Central Bank buying Greek bonds as part of its
quantitative easing programme any time soon.
"The ECB will be very pragmatic ... It is a political
issue," said Eric Vanraes, fixed income portfolio manager at EI
Sturdza Investment Funds.
The one-year euro inflation swap traded at
minus 0.01 percent. This suggests financial markets see no
prospect for inflation in the euro zone in the coming year.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; editing by John Stonestreet/Ruth
Pitchford)