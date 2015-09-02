LONDON, Sept 2 German bond yields slipped on Wednesday as the investor focus turned to a policy meeting on Thursday at which the European Central Bank could signal an expansion of monetary stimulus to stimulate stuttering growth.

Growing concern about the health of the global economy following weak Chinese and U.S. economic data also supported underlying demand for top-rated government bonds.

Investors fear that reduced consumption from China will exacerbate a fall in oil prices and keep consumer price growth muted, putting pressure on the ECB to expand its 1 trillion euro asset purchase programme targeted to end next September. The central bank is expected to cut its inflation forecasts.

The market moves were, however, modest ahead of the ECB meeting with focus also on an auction of five-year Bunds later in the day. German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, were 1 basis point lower at 0.79 percent. Yields on other top-rated bonds were down a similar amount.

"Investors are keenly awaiting (ECB President Mario) Draghi's press conference tomorrow and a lot of investors are not taking major positions ahead of that," said RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic.

"The llikelihood is that he is going to adopt a dovish posture given the rising global headwinds and the market will pay particular attention to the inflation forecasts for 2016 and 2017. We expect a small downgrade for next year opening the door for an extension of the current QE programme although I don't think Mr Draghi will signal an imminent move tomorrow."

Focus is also on U.S. private sector employment data later in the day for hints to the market-moving non-farm payrolls report due on Friday. The labour market report could determine whether the Federal Reserve raises interest rates at its policy meeting towards the end of the month.

The prospects for a September U.S. rate rise have been clouded by the recent rout in Chinese markets and slide in oil prices, which has dampened inflation expectations globally.

"We find that there is an asymmetry in the potential market reaction to the upcoming NFP. On the one hand a weak print will definitely be the final nail in the September hike's coffin causing a relief rally in short-end rates," Nomura rates strategist Peter Chatwell said in a note.

"On the other, a number at or above consensus would only make for a modest underperformance of the short end which will be reversed on FOMC day when it emerges that no hike is on the card before at least December."

In peripheral euro zone debt, Portuguese 10-year yields edged up 2 basis points to 2.77 percent as investors made way on their books for seven-year bonds the country Portugal is selling via a syndicate of banks. It is expected to raise 4 billion euros from the sale.

Italian and Spanish 10-year yields were flat on the day at 2.00 percent and 2.15 percent, respectively. (editing by John Stonestreet)