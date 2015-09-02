(Adds quote, updates prices)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and John Geddie

LONDON, Sept 2 German bond yields edged down on Wednesday on expectations that the European Central Bank may hint at more monetary stimulus to counter disinflationary pressure from sliding commodity prices.

Growing concern about the health of the global economy after weak Chinese and U.S. economic data and a renewed slide in oil prices also supported underlying demand for top-rated government bonds.

Data showed U.S. private employers added 190,000 jobs in August, short of the 201,000 forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. More comprehensive payrolls data is due on Friday.

Investors fear that reduced consumption from China will exacerbate a fall in oil prices and keep consumer price growth muted, putting pressure on the ECB to expand its 1 trillion euro asset purchase programme targeted to end next September. The central bank is expected to cut its inflation forecasts at Thursday's policy meeting.

A measure of long-term market inflation expectations watched closely by the ECB fell to 1.69 percent on Wednesday from 1.74 percent on Tuesday, retreating further from the ECB inflation target of just below 2 percent.

Some said the ECB may also flag an extension to its bond-buying quantitative easing (QE) programme beyond its scheduled end date in September 2016 to try and reassure investors of its commitment to its inflation target.

"I don't expect there to be any substantial change in policy, but you might at a pinch see some kind of changing to the wording of the QE programme," said Ben May, lead euro zone economist at Oxford Economics.

"The ECB might drop the reference to September 2016 and perhaps hint it might be more open-ended."

German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, were 2 basis points down at 0.79 percent, retreating from a two-week high of 0.82 percent hit on Monday after oil prices rallied 8 percent before reversing course. Yields on other top-rated bonds were down a similar amount.

FED CONUNDRUM

With U.S. employment data missing forecasts on Wednesday, investors are awaiting Friday's non-farm payrolls data to try to determine whether the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its policy meeting towards the end of the month.

The prospects for a September U.S. rate rise have been clouded by the recent rout in Chinese markets and slide in oil prices, which has dampened inflation expectations globally.

"Our house view is that the Fed stays at the sidelines until December," said Rabobank senior rate strategist Richard McGuire.

"I see the risks tilted toward a later rather than a sooner move given the risk the disinflationary forces emanating from emerging markets are likely to remain a thorn in developed world central banks' (side) for some time to come," he told the Reuters Global Markets Forum.

The firmer tone in fixed income and a recent rise supported demand at a German auction of 3.1 billion euros of five-year paper.

Portugal also sold 3 billion euros of a new seven-year bond via syndication, with orders topping 5 billion euros, according to Thomson Reuters markets information service IFR.

Portugal 10-year yields were down 6 bps on the day at 2.69 percent with Italian and Spanish equivalents down 1 bps at 1.99 percent and 2.13 percent , respectively. (Editing by Ruth Pitchford/Hugh Lawson)