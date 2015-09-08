LONDON, Sept 8 Record-breaking trade data from the euro zone's powerhouse economy Germany pushed the bloc's bond yields up on Tuesday, although expectations for further central bank policy easing and China worries capped the rise.

German exports and imports rose to their highest level on record in July, data showed on Tuesday, the second set of encouraging data seen this week after a surge in German industrial output growth on Monday.

But further evidence of an economic slowdown in the world's second largest economy China, which has put the European Central Bank on standby to add further stimulus to the euro area, kept investors cautious.

German 10-year yields -- the bloc's benchmark -- edged up 1 basis points to 0.68 percent with all other equivalents flat to a touch higher on the day.

"The contrast with what is happening in the German and Chinese trade balance is interesting and, at the moment, a positive for the European economy," KBC strategist Piet Lammens said.

"But the steep decline in Chinese imports is further evidence of this slowing growth which could weaken German data further out."

Seasonally adjusted exports from Germany climbed by 2.4 percent to 103.4 billion euros in July, while imports increased by 2.2 percent to 80.6 billion euros. Those were the highest values since records began in 1991.

China's August exports fell less than expected, but a steeper slide in imports pointed to continuing economic weakness.

Weak data from China has raised expectations for more policy easing from the Chinese central bank. A Reuters poll at the end of August showed a 80 percent of respondents expected a further cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio and 70 percent saw a chance of interest rate cuts.

Evidence of declining consumption from China and a weakening yuan is raising disinflationary pressures around the world, especially in the euro zone where the ECB is struggling to stoke consumer price growth anywhere near its target of around 2 percent.

ECB President Mario Draghi for the first time explicitly stated last week that the bank may extend its asset purchase programme beyond its scheduled end date in September 2016.

Elsewhere, the gap between Italian and Spanish bond yields was stretched to the widest level seen in two years ahead of an election in Catalonia which polls show is likely to hand separatists a majority.

Spanish 10-year yields edged up 1 bps to 2.15 percent , while Italian equivalents were flat at 1.89 percent.

Catalan separatists are portraying the election on Sept. 27 as a proxy vote on independence, although that is disputed by Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, who has ruled out a breakaway by the wealthy northeastern region.

At the auctions, the Netherlands is set to auction 0.5-1.5 billion euros of a bond maturing in 2047. (Editing by Alison Williams)