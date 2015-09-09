* Data shows record decline in China's forex reserves

* Analysts worry about waning Chinese demand for bonds

* Greek yields return to pre-election levels

* Portuguese bonds ignore rising political risks (Updates prices for close)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and John Geddie

LONDON, Sept 9 German bond yields rose on Wednesday after another debt auction attracted fewer bids than the amount of bonds offered, increasing fears that Chinese demand for Europe's benchmark debt is waning.

Germany's auction of 10-year bond auction came after more than half a dozen sales had technically failed this year.

The market will be watching a sale of $21 billion of similar maturity bonds in the United States later in the day, amid concern China is selling some of its holdings of top-rated foreign government bonds.

Data on Monday showed China's foreign exchange reserves fell the most on record in August, reflecting its attempts to halt a slide in the yuan and stabilise financial markets after its surprise devaluation of the currency last month.

German 10-year yields rose 2 basis points to 0.70 percent , pulling away from a two-week low of 0.65 percent hit on Monday.

"No one really knows how Chinese demand is going to behave and that's creating uncertainty here," said Commerzbank strategist Michael Leister.

At the euro zone's periphery, Greek 10-year yields fell to their lowest since January's election, which the Syriza party won after vowing to renegotiate the country's bailout. With the party split since its leader, Alexis Tsipras, gave in to demands by Greece's creditors, it may struggle to remain in power at an election on Sept. 20.

Some strategists said the prospect of a Greek coalition or the return of a conservative New Democracy government would be welcomed by markets. Others said the illiquidity of Greek bond markets meant little could be read into recent price moves.

Ten-year yields were 28 bps lower on the day at 8.52 percent, but remain lower than two-year equivalents, a sign that the country may still be headed towards default.

Portuguese 10-year yields were flat on the day at 2.50 percent, keeping their yield premium over German benchmarks at their tightest in nearly a month.

Portuguese bonds have so far withstood growing political risk from an Oct. 4 general election. Polls show a tight contest that could result in a political logjam.

"Despite the ultimate composition of the government still being unclear we remain quite relaxed about the risks that this could pose to Portuguese government debt," Rabobank strategists said in a note.

"This is because both main party blocs still seem to remain committed to the budget deficit targets agreed with the European Commission."

That contrasts with the market's view of Spain, where polls show separatists are likely to win a Sept. 27 vote in Catalonia.

Spanish bonds have been underperforming their southern European peers, with their 10-year bond yield premium over Italian 10-year debt rising this week to its highest in two years, at more than 20 basis points.

Also in primary markets, Belgium sold 4 billion euros of a new bonds maturing in 2028. (Editing by Larry King)