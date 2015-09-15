LONDON, Sept 15 German 10-year Bund yields
rose to 0.70 percent on Tuesday as investors cut
exposure before a long-dated German debt auction and a Federal
Reserve meeting later this week.
Markets see a one-in-four chance the Fed will hike interest
rates for the first time since 2006 on Thursday, with the
probability falling sharply in recent weeks due to worries over
the impact of a slowdown in China.
Germany plans to sell 30-year bonds on Wednesday.
"The market was getting a bit rich in terms of valuation
ahead of the FOMC meeting," said Cyril Regnat, rate strategist
at Natixis. "There may be some profit-taking at the long end as
we have a tap on the Bund 2046 coming up."
"Flows are certainly behind this move as I don't see any
fundamental story. The economic news front is more on the
supportive side."
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson)