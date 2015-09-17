By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Sept 17 Euro zone bond yields held
steady on Thursday, as France and Spain faced the uncomfortable
task of selling debt hours before a U.S. rate decision which
sidelined investors wary of the possibility of a first hike in a
decade.
France plans to sell 7-8 billion euros of medium-term bonds,
as well as 1.0-1.5 billion of inflation-linked debt. Spain is
due to sell 4-5 billion of bonds maturing in up to 10 years.
The auctions come after Germany failed to attract enough
bids for the amount offered at a 30-year bond sale on Wednesday,
even as markets see only a one in four chance of a Federal
Reserve rate hike.
The supply pressure has pushed some euro zone yields up this
week at even a faster pace than their U.S. counterparts. The
higher yields should ensure the sales go through although demand
may be subdued.
But once the sales get out of the way, analysts expect the
market to focus on the divergent outlooks between monetary
policies in Europe and the United States.
With inflation almost non-existent in the euro zone, the
European Central Bank has signalled it could enlarge its
money-printed programme if needed.
"(The Fed meeting) could have a slightly dampening impact on
demand and keep some investors sidelined," said KBC rate
strategist Mathias van der Jeugt, who expects the Fed to hike
rates but signal a very slow pace of future tightening.
"It's a big day for the U.S., but in Europe, with the ECB
still looking to extend its QE programme ... the spillover
effect would be rather small."
German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for
euro zone borrowing costs, were up by less than a basis point at
0.78 percent. The other yields in the region were flat to a
touch higher.
Ten-year Spanish yields were 2.13 percent,
while their French equivalent were 1.10 percent.
In the past six weeks, Spanish yields have risen by almost
30 basis points as investors lightened up positions wary of
political instability if secessionists win an election in the
wealthy region of Catalonia at the end of the month.
The gap between Spanish and Catalan bond yields
remains at some of its widest levels in two
years. link.reuters.com/req45w
But the more immediate risk was a Fed hike.
"For euro area government bonds, the heavy pre-FOMC supply
will continue, and as yesterday's 30-year Bund auction has
shown, this may even influence outright yields," said David
Schnautz, rate strategist at Commerzbank.
(Editing by Toby Chopra)