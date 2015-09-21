(Updates with Greek market opening)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Sept 21 Portuguese bond yields fell on
Monday after Standard & Poor's lifted the country's credit
rating and an unexpectedly clear Syriza election win in Greece
reassured investors that the country's bailout will go ahead.
Shorter Greek debt yields fell after the election result. A
senior Syriza source said debt negotiations will top the new
government's agenda.
Yields on French bonds were slightly higher
after Moody's cut the country's rating by one notch to Aa2,
citing continued weakness in the medium-term growth outlook.
Spanish and Italian bond yields dipped as well as the Greek
election improved appetite for the euro zone's lower-rated bonds
by removing the prospect of a hung parliament, but upcoming
polls in Spain and Portugal kept investors cautious.
Greek leftist Alexis Tsipras stormed back to power despite
having been abandoned by party radicals last month after he
agreed to demands for austerity to win a bailout from the euro
zone.
Syriza campaigned on a pledge to implement the 86 billion
euro ($97 billion) bailout while promising measures to protect
vulnerable groups from some aspects of the deal.
The pledge is a U-turn from the previous election win, which
was ensured by an anti-austerity campaign, followed by months of
open bickering with European leaders which saw Greece flirting
with an exit from the euro zone.
Yields on 10-year Portuguese bonds, which were
upgraded by Standard & Poor's by one notch to BB+ but are also
the most sensitive to events in Greece, fell 5 basis points to
2.49 percent.
The upgrade still leaves Portugal just below investment
grade, and therefore it does not trigger automatic buying from
ratings-sensitive investors. But it still has an impact on
sentiment in the market.
Spanish and Italian 10-year
yields fell 1 basis point each to 1.95 percent and 1.77 percent,
respectively.
"The Greek election is a positive, it is a surprise that he
(Tsipras) won it so convincingly," said Piet Lammens, strategist
at KBC in Brussels.
"I don't see why he would still look for trouble."
He expected, however, elections in Spain and Portugal to
weigh on those bonds in the near term.
Portugal faces the prospect of political stalemate
undermining its recovery from a debt crisis, with neither of its
two main parties strongly placed to achieve a majority
government at Oct. 4 parliamentary elections.
In Spain, investors worry about political instability if
secessionists win an election in Catalonia on Sunday.
German 10-year Bund yields were flat at 0.67
percent, having fallen more than 10 basis points on Friday after
the Federal Reserve prolonged the era of nearly-free money by
keeping rates on hold, citing global risks.
French yields were up 1 bps at 0.97 percent.
Greek 10-year bond yields opened flat at 8.26
percent, but two-year bonds rallied, with yields
down 25 bps at 10.54 percent.
"The debt issue will linger for quite a while, but the odds
are greatly in favour of the next Greek government staying on
track for at least several months," said Erik Nielsen, group
chief economist at UniCredit.
"This means that the present 10-year GGB spread ... over
Bunds feels excessive. Yes, the 'big Greek trade' is behind us,
but the GGBs are still attractive. My money is on at least a 200
bps tightening before year-end."
Other analysts were more cautious.
"This is not the best possible outcome from a market
perspective, since Syriza has been open with that it does not
believe in the third bailout programme, even if it claims it is
committed to it," said Heidi Schauman, senior analyst at Nordea.
