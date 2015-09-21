(Updates with Greek market opening)

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Sept 21 Portuguese bond yields fell on Monday after Standard & Poor's lifted the country's credit rating and an unexpectedly clear Syriza election win in Greece reassured investors that the country's bailout will go ahead.

Shorter Greek debt yields fell after the election result. A senior Syriza source said debt negotiations will top the new government's agenda.

Yields on French bonds were slightly higher after Moody's cut the country's rating by one notch to Aa2, citing continued weakness in the medium-term growth outlook.

Spanish and Italian bond yields dipped as well as the Greek election improved appetite for the euro zone's lower-rated bonds by removing the prospect of a hung parliament, but upcoming polls in Spain and Portugal kept investors cautious.

Greek leftist Alexis Tsipras stormed back to power despite having been abandoned by party radicals last month after he agreed to demands for austerity to win a bailout from the euro zone.

Syriza campaigned on a pledge to implement the 86 billion euro ($97 billion) bailout while promising measures to protect vulnerable groups from some aspects of the deal.

The pledge is a U-turn from the previous election win, which was ensured by an anti-austerity campaign, followed by months of open bickering with European leaders which saw Greece flirting with an exit from the euro zone.

Yields on 10-year Portuguese bonds, which were upgraded by Standard & Poor's by one notch to BB+ but are also the most sensitive to events in Greece, fell 5 basis points to 2.49 percent.

The upgrade still leaves Portugal just below investment grade, and therefore it does not trigger automatic buying from ratings-sensitive investors. But it still has an impact on sentiment in the market.

Spanish and Italian 10-year yields fell 1 basis point each to 1.95 percent and 1.77 percent, respectively.

"The Greek election is a positive, it is a surprise that he (Tsipras) won it so convincingly," said Piet Lammens, strategist at KBC in Brussels.

"I don't see why he would still look for trouble."

He expected, however, elections in Spain and Portugal to weigh on those bonds in the near term.

Portugal faces the prospect of political stalemate undermining its recovery from a debt crisis, with neither of its two main parties strongly placed to achieve a majority government at Oct. 4 parliamentary elections.

In Spain, investors worry about political instability if secessionists win an election in Catalonia on Sunday.

German 10-year Bund yields were flat at 0.67 percent, having fallen more than 10 basis points on Friday after the Federal Reserve prolonged the era of nearly-free money by keeping rates on hold, citing global risks.

French yields were up 1 bps at 0.97 percent.

Greek 10-year bond yields opened flat at 8.26 percent, but two-year bonds rallied, with yields down 25 bps at 10.54 percent.

"The debt issue will linger for quite a while, but the odds are greatly in favour of the next Greek government staying on track for at least several months," said Erik Nielsen, group chief economist at UniCredit.

"This means that the present 10-year GGB spread ... over Bunds feels excessive. Yes, the 'big Greek trade' is behind us, but the GGBs are still attractive. My money is on at least a 200 bps tightening before year-end."

Other analysts were more cautious.

"This is not the best possible outcome from a market perspective, since Syriza has been open with that it does not believe in the third bailout programme, even if it claims it is committed to it," said Heidi Schauman, senior analyst at Nordea. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)