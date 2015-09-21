(Updates prices into close, adds comments)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Sept 21 Greek bond yields fell on Monday
after Syriza's unexpectedly clear election win reassured
investors the country's bailout would happen, though uncertainty
before polls in Spain and Portugal saw their bonds
underperform.
Portuguese yields briefly hit one-month lows after Standard
& Poor's lifted the country's credit rating on Friday. However,
they rose to trade 4 basis points higher on the day
, as investors worried about next month's
Portuguese election used the rally as an opportunity to sell.
Greek yields fell after voters gave leftist Alexis Tsipras
and his party a second chance to tackle Greece's problems. A
senior Syriza source said debt negotiations would top the new
government's agenda.
Yields on French bonds edged higher after
Moody's cut France's rating on Friday by one notch to Aa2,
citing continued weakness in the medium-term growth outlook.
Spanish and Italian bond yields dipped early in the day as
the Greek election improved appetite for the euro zone's
lower-rated bonds.
Tsipras regained power even though he was abandoned by party
radicals last month after he agreed to demands for austerity to
win a euro zone bailout.
Syriza campaigned on a pledge to implement the 86 billion-
euro ($97 billion) bailout while promising measures to protect
vulnerable groups from some aspects of the deal.
The pledge is a U-turn from the campaign which brought
Syriza to power in January on an anti-austerity ticket. Months
of open bickering with European leaders saw Greece flirting with
an exit from the euro zone.
Yields on 10-year Portuguese bonds, which were
upgraded by one notch to BB+ but are also the most sensitive to
events in Greece, hit a one-month low of 2.47 percent, before
bouncing back to 2.59 percent.
Portugal faces the prospect of political stalemate
undermining its recovery, with neither of its main parties
strongly placed to achieve a majority government at Oct. 4
parliamentary elections.
"(S&P) cited the improving economic picture and increased
signs of fiscal consolidation, but there is an election ahead in
October so that may be causing some caution for some investors,"
said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
The upgrade leaves Portugal just below investment grade and
it does not trigger automatic buying from ratings-sensitive
funds. But it still has an impact on sentiment.
Italian and Spanish yields rose
2.8-4.5 bps to 1.81 percent and 2.00 percent, respectively.
In Spain, investors worry a win for secessionists in a
regional election in wealthy Catalonia on Sunday could trigger
political instability.
"THE BIG GREEK TRADE"
Greek 10-year yields fell 3.2 bps to 8.23
percent, while two-year yields fell 47 bps to 10.32
percent.
"The debt issue will linger for quite a while, but the odds
are greatly in favour of the next Greek government staying on
track for at least several months," said Erik Nielsen, group
chief economist at UniCredit.
"Yes, the 'big Greek trade' is behind us, but the GGBs are
still attractive. My money is on at least a 200 bps tightening
before year-end."
Others were more cautious. UBS analysts said there was still
a 20-30 percent chance of Grexit over the next 12 months,
because long-term implementation of the bailout would be a
challenge.
German Bund yields were up 1.1 bps at 0.68
percent, having fallen more than 10 bps on Friday after the
Federal Reserve kept interest rates on hold.
French yields were up at 0.98 percent.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Larry
King)