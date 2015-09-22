(Updates with latest prices, stock market fall)

By Marius Zaharia and Lisa Barrington

LONDON, Sept 22 German Bund yields hit one-month lows on Tuesday and most other euro zone bond yields fell after European stocks fell sharply and European Central Bank policymakers hinted they might expand their stimulus programme.

Spanish and Portuguese yields fell less than the others, held back by investor uncertainty over the outcome of looming elections in both countries.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 stocks index fell 3.2 percent, encouraging investment in less risky bonds.

The ECB's chief economist said the risks in the world economy "have increased significantly", while governing council member Ewald Nowotny said euro zone interest rates would stay low as long as growth stayed low.

"Everybody's hyped up about ECB quantitative easing extension," said Martin van Vliet, senior rate strategist at ING.

The ECB launched a trillion euro bond-buying programme known as quantitative easing in March, but it has yet to produce a sustained increase in the market's long-term inflation expectations.

Money markets may now be pricing in an almost 50-50 chance of another 10 basis point cut in the ECB's deposit rate from the current level of minus 20 bps, said Morgan Stanley European interest rate strategist Alexander Wojt.

German 10-year Bund yields, which set the standard for euro zone borrowing costs, fell 9.4 basis points to 0.594 percent. Most other euro zone yields were down 5-9 bps.

The U.S. Federal Reserve prolonged the era of nearly free money last week by declining to raise its interest rates, citing global economic risks.

"I'm not too convinced that they are signalling they are ready to do something in October, but it does support our view that, if nothing changes between now and December, the ECB may have to add more stimulus," said Elwin de Groot, senior market economist at Rabobank.

To some analysts, the U.S. economy looked robust enough to justify a hike, but the dent to the global inflation outlook caused by a slowdown in China and a steep fall in oil and commodity prices tilted the balance against what would have been the first hike in almost a decade.

Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said on Monday that the decision had largely been a "risk management" exercise to ensure that recent market volatility would not drag on the U.S. economy.

He still expected the Fed to raise rates later this year.

The spread between 10-year U.S. Treasuries and their lower-yielding German counterpart has widened by almost 15 bps this month to just over 150 bps, reflecting the divergence between monetary policy outlooks in the two regions.

Spanish 10-year yields were down 4.1 bps at 1.96 percent, while Portuguese yields rose 1.6 bps to 2.60 percent.

In Spain, investors worry that a win for secessionists in a regional election in wealthy Catalonia on Sunday could trigger political instability.

The head of Catalonia's regional government said a unilateral split from Spain was unstoppable unless the central government agreed to call a binding independence referendum.

In Portugal, an election on Oct. 4 is likely to produce a hung parliament.

On the supply side, the Netherlands raised 2.8 billion euros at a three-year bond auction. The April 2018 bond was launched in January and has never traded with a positive yield. (Editing by Kevin Liffey)