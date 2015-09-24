* Portuguese election "market neutral" -Citi
* Unexpected rise in German business morale -Ifo
* German Bunds hit new one-month lows
(Updates prices, adds U.S. data)
By Marius Zaharia and Lisa Barrington
LONDON, Sept 24 Portuguese bond yields fell on
Thursday as polls predicted an election victory for the ruling
coalition and the country said it was on track to meet this
year's budget deficit target.
Portugal outperformed all the large euro zone debt markets,
where yields were little changed.
Polls showed the ruling alliance between Portugal's Social
Democrats and the CDS-PP was leading the opposition before a
general election on Oct. 4. That suggests political continuity
for the country, which has been praised for its reform efforts.
"The latest polls are quite surprising. The data in the last
week have pointed surprisingly to a much stronger outcome for
the current government," said Christian Lenk, a rate strategist
at DZ Bank. "This is really a strong driver."
There was still little prospect of a majority government and
some in the market remain concerned that a hung government might
undermine Lisbon's economic recovery.
Portuguese 10-year bond yields were down 5
basis points at 2.56 percent, having risen in recent weeks due
to the political uncertainty.
The country also said it plans to offer 5- and 10-year
variable rate bonds for retail investors. That may mean less
issuance that needs to be absorbed by institutional investors,
which helped to push yields lower.
Portugal on Wednesday revised its 2014 budget deficit up to
7.2 percent of GDP, from a previously reported 4.5 percent after
including the cost of rescuing a major bank, but said it was on
track to meet this year's 2.7 percent target.
Ratings agency Moody's said any upgrade of Portugal's credit
ratings would depend on whether Lisbon keeps up the pace of
fiscal consolidation after the election.
MAINSTREAM BATTLE
Citi strategists recommended investors bet on Portuguese
bonds outperforming their Spanish equivalents based on the
disproportionate risks presented by elections in each country.
Regional elections in Catalonia on Sunday may strengthen the
stance of secessionists and foster political instability.
National elections in December might see a strong result for
anti-austerity parties.
On the other hand, in Portugal, Citi strategists see "a
mainstream political battle", with the two main parties having
advocated for continued fiscal consolidation.
The bank expresses this view as a bet that Portugal's
5/10-year yield curve will flatten while Spain's will steepen,
with longer-dated debt issued by Madrid underperforming.
Spanish 10-year bond yields were up 2 basis
points at 1.99 percent. German Bund yields dipped
to a one-month low of 0.57 percent before closing the day at
0.59 percent.
Business morale in Europe's economic powerhouse unexpectedly
improved in September, the Ifo think-tank's index showed on
Thursday. The strongest figure since May, the index rose to
108.5 in September from an upwardly revised 108.4 in August,
beating the Reuters forecast of 108.0.
The data had little market impact, as traders waited for a
speech on inflation from Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen
later in the day. U.S. durable goods and jobless claims data
were in line with expectations.
The European Central Bank offered banks 15.5 billion euros
in its fifth targeted longer-term refinancing operation (TLTRO)
on Thursday. The liquidity tenders are aimed at improving
lending to businesses and consumers.
(Additional reporting by Nigel StephensonLarry King)