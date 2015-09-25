(Updates with more detail, comments)

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Sept 25 German Bund yields rose on Friday after Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen said she expected the U.S. central bank to start raising interest rates later this year as long as inflation remains stable and the economy strong.

Spanish yields were up as well in line with their European peers. The bonds did not show any additional weakness ahead of Sunday's election in Catalonia, the country's wealthiest region.

The Fed prolonged the era of free money at this month's policy meeting, citing global growth risks.

The hike would be the first in a decade and follow three rounds of unprecedented monetary stimulus in the form of bond purchases with newly-printed money.

Tracking their U.S. counterparts, 10-year Bund yields rose 6 basis points to 0.65 percent, having hit one-month lows on Thursday.

"The main driver in the market is Janet Yellen's comments ... market expectations were very low on this issue," said Ralf Umlauf, an analyst at Helaba Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen.

The market is still not entirely convinced the Fed would raise rates this year. Nordea chief analyst Martin Enlund said that the first rate hike is not fully priced in by the market until March 2016.

In Spain, separatists have billed the Catalan regional election on Sunday as a proxy vote for independence, a description rejected by Madrid.

If they win a majority, the secessionists plan to declare independence from Spain unilaterally within around 18 months, but it is far from clear what this means in practical terms.

Spain's banks, including some based in Barcelona, have warned a secession could cause financial turmoil and the Bank of Spain has said the region risks exiting the euro.

The gap between Spanish and Catalan five-year bonds has hovered around 250 bps in the past month, having more than doubled from this year's lows. It remains at some of its widest levels in two years.

Spanish yields themselves have doubled from the lows hit after the European Central Bank launched its bond buying stimulus programme back in March.

Ten-year yields are up 3 basis points at 2.02 percent, almost a quarter of a percentage point above their Italian counterparts.

Earlier this year they traded below Italian yields as the Spanish economy is seen as having better growth prospects than Italy, political risks aside.

"We ... would not recommend buying Spanish bonds in the short time remaining before Sunday's election," UBS strategists said in a note.

"We do not think that the yield spread of 23 bps to Italy currently compensates the investor for the unknowns around reaction and counter-reaction between Madrid and Barcelona."

They recommend buying, however, if secessionists do not win a majority in the election.

Italy sells zero-coupon and inflation-linked bonds later on Friday.