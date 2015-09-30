LONDON, Sept 30 German government bond yields held near one-month lows on Wednesday, with traders on alert for euro zone inflation data that may bolster the case for the European Central Bank to extend its 1 billion euro asset-purchase scheme.

Preliminary German inflation on Tuesday unexpectedly showed prices fell this month, and in Spain consumer prices fell at double the pace economists had forecast, prompting some analysts to reassess their expectations for the euro zone numbers.

"We think there is a high chance that the overall EMU number could be negative as well, which would heat up speculation that the ECB is going to ramp up QE," said Christoph Kutt, head of rates markets and sovereign credits research at DZ Bank in Frankfurt.

Following Tuesday's data, one of the ECB's favoured gauges of market expectations fell to its lowest since February. The euro zone five-year, five-year breakeven forward, which shows where investors expect 2025 inflation forecasts to be in 2020, fell to 1.58 percent.

The euro zone data, due at 0900 GMT, is expected to show preliminary September inflation at 0 percent year on year, according to a Reuters poll, well below the ECB's target of close to but just under 2 percent.

German 10-year Bund yields edged up 1 basis point to 0.60 percent, just above one-month lows of 0.57 percent touched on Tuesday.

Investors in 10-year Bunds have seen a return of 2.9 percent in dollar terms in the third quarter of 2015 but have lost almost 7 percent in the year so far. Italian 10-year debt has returned 6.5 percent since the end of June, more than any other major asset in a selection tracked by Reuters.

link.reuters.com/pes94w

Later on Wednesday, attention will shift towards U.S. private-sector employment data for clues to Friday's more important non-farm payrolls numbers, which may influence when the U.S. central bank raises interest rates.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks later on Wednesday, but after European markets have closed.

Italian and Spanish 10-year yields rose about 2 basis points to 1.72 and 1.89 percent respectively. Portuguese 10-year debt outperformed, with 10-year yields falling 4.5 bps to 2.41 percent.

Portugal faces a parliamentary election on Sunday, at which the centre-right ruling alliance is forecast to win more seats than the opposition but may fall short of an outright majority, a poll last week showed.

In supply, Finland is due to sell bonds maturing in 2031 and 2042 for a maximum 1 billion euros. (editing by John Stonestreet)