* Step towards fiscal union seen positive longer term

* Markets still looking for near-term crisis solution

* Euro zone sovereigns face possible rating downgrades

* Italian T-bill auction seen well bid

LONDON, Dec 12 German government bonds rose on Monday as doubts remained that a European Union plan to enforce greater fiscal discipline could protect the euro zone from further shocks, including possible mass sovereign rating downgrades.

Markets were on alert for a reaction from ratings agency Standard & Poor's, which on the eve of Friday's EU summit warned it might downgrade most euro zone countries if they did not come up with a decisive set of anti-crisis measures.

The plan agreed by all EU members except Britain was to pursue stricter budget rules and a stronger fiscal union, but the capacity of the euro zone's bailout fund was capped and it was not granted a banking licence.

That was seen putting further pressure on the European Central Bank to step up its purchases of Italian and Spanish government bonds to keep their borrowing costs at affordable levels, at least in the short term.

With no sign the bank was willing to accept such a role, uncertainty and fears that the currency union may eventually break up were likely to dominate markets.

"The ECB is playing down doing any more bond purchases ... The summit is maybe being viewed as not an end-all solution," one trader said. "We remain of the view that we are not out of the woods yet and we will be looking for chances to put on more long Bund positions at some stage."

Bund futures were last 34 ticks higher at 135.71, with German 10-year yields down 2.7 basis points at 2.075 percent.

RATINGS

With no sign of a decisive solution to address both short- and long-term concerns, things are likely to get a lot worse

before they get better, analysts say.

Another ratings agency, Moody's Investors Service, said the measures agreed at the summit were not decisive, leaving the cohesion of the bloc under "continued threat". It said it would revisit the ratings of euro zone countries in the first quarter of 2012.

Analysts were watching for any post-summit S&P action.

"It is interesting to see what S&P's take will be on the summit because I'm disappointed (with the measures) and S&P have been very strong in their actions," Rabobank rate strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said.

"It is difficult to see how much it is in the price or how much markets are bothered because fundamentally there is so much OECD paper to buy, but obviously there will be a risk-off move. Things have to go critically bad before politicians make more steps forward."

France, the Netherlands and Italy are due to issue Treasury bills later in the day. Short-term Dutch yields are close to zero as some investors look to preserve their cash in top-quality paper and avoid bank deposits.

Bids from retail clients should ensure a "decent" bid/cover ratio at Italy's 12-month bill sale of "1.7 or above", Credit Agricole strategists said in a note.

Bond sales by Italy and Spain later this week will be an important test of post-summit sentiment.

The Italian/German 10-year bond yield spread widened by 26 basis points to 455 bps, while the equivalent Spanish spread expanded by 17 bps to 387 bps.

Traders said the ECB was buying short-term Italian debt.