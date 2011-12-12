UPDATE 1-No Fed dread in bond markets with yields near multi-week lows
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices, adds move in peripheral yields)
LONDON Dec 12 Italian and Spanish government bond yields inched away from session highs on Monday as traders cited European Central Bank purchases of short-term Italian debt.
Italian two-year bond yields fell 4.1 basis points 6.24 percent, but yields on longer-dated paper were still higher on the day.
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices, adds move in peripheral yields)
ACCRA, June 14 Ghana's annual consumer price inflation fell to 12.6 percent in May from 13.0 percent the previous month due to lower fuel prices, the statistics office said on Wednesday.