LONDON Dec 13 German Bunds opened broadly
flat on Tuesday as markets continued to fret over the risk of
sovereign credit rating downgrades across the euro zone after
steps towards fiscal integration failed to ease the debt crisis
in the short term.
Bund futures consolidated recent gains, rising 5
ticks to 136.59 after rallying strongly the previous session.
Globally, riskier assets continued to suffer on the threat that
rating agency Standard and Poor's could act on its warning over
the region's debt ratings.
Measures to strengthen budget discipline agreed at a
European Union summit last week were not seen as sufficient to
ease the immediate market worries over sovereign debt --
something only a huge financial backstop provided by the
European Central Bank was likely to achieve.
"People are picking holes in the summit... it hasn't done
anything major and we're looking out for some sort of ratings
action sooner rather than later," a trader said
He added peripheral debt was likely to remain under pressure
in the near term but reluctance to trade into the year-end and
perisistent ECB bond-buying intervention could delay any major
selloff.
A survey of German analysts and investors was expected to
show worsening sentiment in the euro zone with its index seen
falling to -56.5 in December from November's reading of -55.2.
Technical charts showed a break above Friday's high of
137.12 would open the door for fresh rises, possibly testing the
139.58 high set in mid-November, said Futurestechs analyst Clive
Lambert.
Later in the day, the region's European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF) bailout fund will sell three-month bills at its
first sale in a programme of short-term debt issuance designed
to increase funding flexibility.