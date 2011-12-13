* Rating downgrade threat keeps risk appetite low
* Italy, Spain yields rise ahead of supply challenge
* EFSF auctions 3-month bills; demand seen solid
By William James
LONDON, Dec 13 Italian bond yields rose on
Tuesday as the risk of sovereign rating downgrades across the
euro zone kept markets on edge after steps towards fiscal
integration failed to ease the debt crisis in the short term.
Longer-dated Spanish bonds also rose as riskier assets
suffered due to the risk that rating agency Standard and Poor's
could act on its warning over the region's debt ratings.
Measures to strengthen budget discipline agreed at a
European Union summit last week were not seen as sufficient to
ease immediate market worries over sovereign debt -- something
only a huge financial backstop provided by the European Central
Bank was seen likely to achieve.
"Clearly investors have reassessed the EU agreement and the
response of the sovereign ratings is at the forefront of
investors' minds," said Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA
Capital Markets in Edinburgh.
"Against that backdrop investors continue to shift away from
the likes of Italy and Spain."
Both country's debt was likely to remain under pressure in
the near term with bond sales later this week adding to
pressure. However a reluctance to trade into the year-end and
persistent ECB bond-buying intervention could delay any major
sell-off, one trader said.
Italy's 10-year yield rose 10.5 bps to 6.70
percent, but traders reported ECB buying in maturities up to 10
years which help yields off their highest levels. The Spanish
equivalent was 2 bps higher at 5.83 percent and
the cost of insuring against a default rose for both countries.
Bund futures slipped 22 ticks to 136.60 but clung
onto the majority of large gains made on Monday. Trading volumes
were very light, with less than 200,000 futures contracts traded
by midday -- under half the usual number.
Technical charts showed a break above Friday's high of
137.12 would open the door for fresh rises, possibly testing the
139.58 high set in mid-November, said Futurestechs analyst Clive
Lambert.
BAILOUT BILLS
The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) bailout
fund sold 1.97 billion euros of three-month bills
at a yield of 0.22 percent in a solid start to its new
short-term debt issuance programme.
"This is a successful debut," said UniCredit analyst
Kornelius Purps. "Demand was healthy. The reason for this is a
considerably higher yield measured against comparable German
bonds."
Concerns about the future structure of the rescue fund had
caused the previous EFSF bond issue to struggle, but the
short-term paper was not seen suffering from the same problems.
Spain, Greece and Belgium also successfully issued
short-term debt.
Analysts said further ratings downgrades were being priced
into the market after Standard and Poor's warned last week that
the ratings of 15 euro zone countries could be cut if leaders
failed to strike a deal on how to solve the debt crisis.
Nevertheless, the impact of any cuts would vary across the
region, with France seen likely to suffer if it loses its
triple-A status -- a move that would also threaten the rating of
the region's bailout fund.
"A lot is priced in... maybe for France we could see further
widening but the biggest effect will be for supranationals like
the EFSF. If (the EFSF) loses its triple-A rating it could have
some trouble to find investors," said Alessandro Giansanti,
strategist at ING in Amsterdam.
The impact on German debt, however, may only be muted with
investor demand for low-risk assets likely to remain strong,
Giansanti said, drawing comparison with the limited effect of a
rating downgrade for U.S. Treasuries.
A survey of German analysts and investors showed an
unexpected rise in investor sentiment, ending a run of worsening
data, but highlighting that the market outlook remains gloomy.
The ZEW index rose to -53.8 in December, up from November's
reading of -55.2 and confounding forecasts for a lower print.