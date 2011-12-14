BRIEF-SAGE GOLD ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW-THROUGH SHARES
* SAGE GOLD ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW-THROUGH SHARES
LONDON Dec 14 German Bund futures rose to three-week highs on Wednesday on nagging doubts over the effectiveness of last week's EU agreement on closer fiscal ties to stem the euro zone debt crisis.
March Bund futures broke above Friday's high to reach a session high of 137.19, 58 ticks higher on the day.
"I just feel the whole backdrop of the summit is falling apart. Everything coming out after it is just negative," one trader said.
Comments from European Central Bank policymaker Jens Weidmann reiterating his opposition to the central bank ramping up its bond purchases also helped Bunds higher, the trader said .
* SAGE GOLD ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW-THROUGH SHARES
* Gold rebounds from weakest level since June 2 * Palladium edges away from 16-year high hit last week * Silver hits weakest since May 19 (Rewrites throughout, updates prices; adds comment, byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Maytaal Angel NEW YORK/LONDON, June 13 Gold turned slightly higher on Tuesday, as the market awaited signals of future monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve and a Senate panel's questioning of Attorney General Jeff S