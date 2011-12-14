BRIEF-SAGE GOLD ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW-THROUGH SHARES
* SAGE GOLD ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW-THROUGH SHARES
LONDON Dec 14 German Bund futures rose by more than one full point on Wednesday, extending their gains on the back of renewed doubts over the effectiveness of last week's EU agreement on deeper fiscal integration.
Bund futures were last 101 ticks higher on the day at 137.62.
* SAGE GOLD ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW-THROUGH SHARES
* Gold rebounds from weakest level since June 2 * Palladium edges away from 16-year high hit last week * Silver hits weakest since May 19 (Rewrites throughout, updates prices; adds comment, byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Maytaal Angel NEW YORK/LONDON, June 13 Gold turned slightly higher on Tuesday, as the market awaited signals of future monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve and a Senate panel's questioning of Attorney General Jeff S