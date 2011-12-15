* Spanish yields fall after auction exceeds expectations

* Spain sells 6 bln euros of bonds vs 3.5 bln euro target

* Investors seek safe-haven Bunds into year-end

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Dec 15 Spanish bond yields fell on Thursday, narrowing the spread over German Bunds after the country surprised markets by selling far more than the amount targeted in its last bond sale of the year, although its cost of borrowing remained close to euro-era highs.

Bunds were steady but are firmly supported ahead of year-end by investors seeking safer liquid assets as markets question euro zone leaders' ability to find a lasting solution to the debt crisis now in its third year.

Spain sold just over 6 billion euros of five- and 10-year paper, compared with a targeted maximum of 3.5 billion euros, taking issuance this year up to its target of 94 billion euros, according to Reuters data.

It paid a yield on the 10-year paper maturing in 2021 of 5.545 percent. Spanish 10-year government bonds trading in the secondary market were 17 basis points lower on the day at 5.57 percent, leaving the spread over Bunds at 363 basis points.

"These are still high levels of rates but they are a lot better than Italy's," said Marc Ostwald, a strategist at Monument Securities.

"It's a small victory because in the greater scheme of things ... there is still tens of billions to do next year, so we will see how the next ones look."

Worries about Spain's ability to fund itself are less acute than for Italy, which faces redemption and coupon payments of around 100 billion euros between January and April, Reuters data shows. Spain has no major redemptions until April.

There was also some relief in bond markets on Wednesday after Italy sold 3 billion euros of bonds, despite having to pay a euro-era high of 6.47 percent to borrow for five years.

But with disappointment setting in after an EU summit last week did not produce decisive measures to end the debt crisis, Italian yields are little changed on the week, while domestic opposition to Prime Minister Mario Monti's tough austerity package is growing.

March Bund futures were 2 ticks higher at 137.88 after failing to hold above Thursday's 138.08 high. The contract is still around 2.5 points higher this week, while benchmark 10-year German yields have retreated below 2 percent again.

"Yet again the market is disappointed by another wasted opportunity by policymakers to present any meaningful approach, let alone solution, to the debt crisis, so the risk-on rally we saw towards the end of November is clearly losing momentum," said WestLB rate strategist Michael Leister.

Measures by European Union leaders to strengthen fiscal discipline as the debt crisis worsens have failed to restore investor confidence, and markets are braced for credit rating downgrades after Standard & Poor's warned it could cut 15 euro zone sovereigns, including Germany and France.

Meanwhile, the flash purchasing managers' index (PMI) showed the decline in the euro zone's private sector eased a little this month, but a recession still looked inevitable with the region's periphery struggling badly.

SEB technical analysts said an extension through Wednesday's high for the Bund futures would set the stage for a move towards the September and November highs at 139.19 and 139.58.

Trading is expected to remain volatile into year-end, exacerbated by dwindling trading volumes which have roughly halved in recent sessions to around 500,000 lots per day.

Ten-year yields were flat on the day at 1.92 percent with the sharp swings in the market making it difficult to hold long-term positions.

Goldman Sachs said it had closed its short Bund position -- one of the bank's six new "Top Trades" unveiled on Nov. 30 -- after it traded through the 2 percent stop loss level. The bank said, however, it still believed Bunds would head lower in 2012.

U.S. Treasury yields were lower and the demand for safe-haven assets was also reflected on Wednesday at a German two-year bond sale where the average yields fell to just 0.29 percent, the lowest in the euro-era.