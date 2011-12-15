* Spain sells far more mid-term bonds than expected * Other EU spreads vs Bunds tighten as well * Mood still shaky as markets brace for ratings downgrades By Marius Zaharia and Kirsten Donovan LONDON, Dec 15 Spain's sovereign yields fell on Thursday after it surprised markets by selling far more than the amount targeted in its last bond sale of the year, though its borrowing costs remained high. German Bunds tracked U.S. Treasuries lower after data showed U.S. jobless claims fell to their lowest in more than three years in a sign that the recovery in the world's largest economy was gathering pace. The overall mood remained shaky, though, with markets questioning euro zone leaders' ability to find a lasting solution to the debt crisis which is now in its third year and dragging the global economy down. "Sentiment is helped by the well-received Spanish auction, but tommorrow ... it might go the other way around, these are thin end-year markets and you can't draw too many conclusions," said KBC strategist Mathias Van der Jeugt "(Policymakers) are running after their own tails, there should be a backstop that can bring investors' confidence back to end the buying strike in the bond markets, especially with the wall of supply coming in 2012." Spanish 10-year government bond yields fell 22 basis points on the day to 5.52 percent, leaving the spread over Bunds at 357 bps. Italian 10-year yields dropped as well, but stayed over 7 percent. Bund futures were last 16 ticks down on the day at 137.70, with most losses made after the U.S. data. AUCTION BOOST Spain sold a touch over 6 billion euros of five- and 10-year paper compared with a targeted maximum of 3.5 billion euros, taking issuance this year up to its target of 94 billion euros, according to Reuters data. It paid a yield on the 10-year paper maturing in 2021 of 5.545 percent. "These are still high levels of rates but they are a lot better than Italy's," said Marc Ostwald, a strategist at Monument Securities. "It's a small victory because in the greater scheme of things ... there is still tens of billions to do next year, so we will see how the next ones look." Worries about Spain's ability to fund itself are less acute than over Italy, which faces bond redemption and coupon payments of around 100 billion euros between January and April, Reuters data shows. Spain has no major redemptions until April. Societe Generale recommends investors to be long 10-year Spain versus Italy into the first quarter wall of supply. Meanwhile, plans by EU leaders to strengthen fiscal discipline as the debt crisis worsens have failed to restore investor confidence, and markets are braced for credit rating downgrades after Standard & Poor's warned it could cut 15 euro zone sovereigns, including Germany and France. Such prospects leave Bunds vulnerable as well. "Just because Germany is now strong, we do not believe it is safe to assume it would be in all scenarios - it has a lot to lose from the ongoing deterioration in euro zone markets, and knows it," Credit Suisse strategists said in a note. "Our favoured expression is a convergence trade between Germany and Holland in the 5-year area, or being short 5-year Bunds versus Eonia. We see good risk/reward being short Bunds into dollars," they said.