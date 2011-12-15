* Spain sells far more mid-term bonds than expected
* Other EU spreads vs Bunds tighten as well
* Mood still shaky as markets brace for ratings downgrades
By Marius Zaharia and Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Dec 15 Spain's sovereign yields
fell on Thursday after it surprised markets by selling far more
than the amount targeted in its last bond sale of the year,
though its borrowing costs remained high.
German Bunds tracked U.S. Treasuries lower after data showed
U.S. jobless claims fell to their lowest in more than three
years in a sign that the recovery in the world's largest economy
was gathering pace.
The overall mood remained shaky, though, with markets
questioning euro zone leaders' ability to find a lasting
solution to the debt crisis which is now in its third year and
dragging the global economy down.
"Sentiment is helped by the well-received Spanish auction,
but tommorrow ... it might go the other way around, these are
thin end-year markets and you can't draw too many conclusions,"
said KBC strategist Mathias Van der Jeugt
"(Policymakers) are running after their own tails, there
should be a backstop that can bring investors' confidence back
to end the buying strike in the bond markets, especially with
the wall of supply coming in 2012."
Spanish 10-year government bond yields fell 22
basis points on the day to 5.52 percent, leaving the spread over
Bunds at 357 bps. Italian 10-year yields dropped
as well, but stayed over 7 percent.
Bund futures were last 16 ticks down on the day at
137.70, with most losses made after the U.S. data.
AUCTION BOOST
Spain sold a touch over 6 billion euros of five- and 10-year
paper compared with a targeted maximum of 3.5 billion euros,
taking issuance this year up to its target of 94 billion euros,
according to Reuters data.
It paid a yield on the 10-year paper maturing in 2021 of
5.545 percent.
"These are still high levels of rates but they are a lot
better than Italy's," said Marc Ostwald, a strategist at
Monument Securities.
"It's a small victory because in the greater scheme of
things ... there is still tens of billions to do next year, so
we will see how the next ones look."
Worries about Spain's ability to fund itself are less acute
than over Italy, which faces bond redemption and coupon payments
of around 100 billion euros between January and April, Reuters
data shows. Spain has no major redemptions until April.
Societe Generale recommends investors to be long 10-year
Spain versus Italy into the first quarter wall of supply.
Meanwhile, plans by EU leaders to strengthen fiscal
discipline as the debt crisis worsens have failed to restore
investor confidence, and markets are braced for credit rating
downgrades after Standard & Poor's warned it could cut 15 euro
zone sovereigns, including Germany and France.
Such prospects leave Bunds vulnerable as well.
"Just because Germany is now strong, we do not believe it is
safe to assume it would be in all scenarios - it has a lot to
lose from the ongoing deterioration in euro zone markets, and
knows it," Credit Suisse strategists said in a note.
"Our favoured expression is a convergence trade between
Germany and Holland in the 5-year area, or being short 5-year
Bunds versus Eonia. We see good risk/reward being short Bunds
into dollars," they said.