LONDON Dec 16 The German Bund future edged higher on Friday, after falling in the previous session, with worries about the euro zone debt crisis keeping safe-haven assets underpinned as market players trade cautiously into the end of the year.

Italy faces a vote of confidence on its austerity package, but with Mario Monti's government enjoying an overwhelming majority in both houses of parliament, the vote should easily pass in the Chamber of Deputies this afternoon before it moves to the Senate.

The threat of a downgrade from Standard & Poor's, which put a raft of euro zone countries on review ahead of an EU summit last week that disappointed markets, continued to hang over governments including Germany and France.

"We are very vulnerable because I think we really are on watch for downgrades," a trader said.

But he added: "At the end of the day the downgrade never hurt the U.S., and therefore as much as we might get a token move down, Germany maybe underperforms across markets for a while, I don't know if it's really going to hurt Germany too much."

German Bund futures opened 11 ticks higher at 137.74. They tracked U.S. Treasuries lower in the previous session after U.S. data suggested a recovery in the world's largest economy was gathering pace.

"We are in 'buy the dip' mode right now and we suggested 137.33 as the level to attempt this yesterday," FuturesTechs said in a research note. "Nothing (has) changed and we (would) still be looking to play this to the long side, aiming for a retest of 139.58."