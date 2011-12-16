LONDON Dec 16 The German Bund future
edged higher on Friday, after falling in the previous session,
with worries about the euro zone debt crisis keeping safe-haven
assets underpinned as market players trade cautiously into the
end of the year.
Italy faces a vote of confidence on its austerity package,
but with Mario Monti's government enjoying an overwhelming
majority in both houses of parliament, the vote should easily
pass in the Chamber of Deputies this afternoon before it moves
to the Senate.
The threat of a downgrade from Standard & Poor's,
which put a raft of euro zone countries on review ahead of an EU
summit last week that disappointed markets, continued to hang
over governments including Germany and France.
"We are very vulnerable because I think we really are on
watch for downgrades," a trader said.
But he added: "At the end of the day the downgrade never
hurt the U.S., and therefore as much as we might get a token
move down, Germany maybe underperforms across markets for a
while, I don't know if it's really going to hurt Germany too
much."
German Bund futures opened 11 ticks higher at
137.74. They tracked U.S. Treasuries lower in the previous
session after U.S. data suggested a recovery in the world's
largest economy was gathering pace.
"We are in 'buy the dip' mode right now and we suggested
137.33 as the level to attempt this yesterday," FuturesTechs
said in a research note. "Nothing (has) changed and we (would)
still be looking to play this to the long side, aiming for a
retest of 139.58."