* Spanish bonds up after strong auction
* Prospect of carry trades given 3-yr ECB funding offer
* Threat of sovereign downgrades hangs over euro zone
* Italy faces vote of confidence on austerity
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Dec 16 Spanish and Italian
government bonds rallied on Friday one day after a strong
Spanish auction helped sentiment for peripherals even as the
threat of downgrades from Standard & Poor's hung over euro zone
sovereign debt.
S&P last week warned it could carry out a mass
downgrade if the European Union summit disappointed. Given the
outcome of that meeting has been insufficient to restore market
confidence, most analysts are expecting an imminent move.
Fitch Ratings downgraded a series of banks in Europe and in
the United States late on Thursday.
Investors could be covering short-positions in
Spanish debt after the bonds in the previous session were said
to have been snapped up by domestic buyers, market players
said. In thin markets, price moves were exacerbated, they added.
Spanish bonds could also benefit from prospects of carry
trades, whereby holders of high-yielding Spanish bonds could use
them as collateral when they borrow money at an offer of
three-year financing from the European Central Bank next week,
at a much lower rate.
"What you can do is you buy an asset for 5 percent and you
finance it via the ECB and you have to pay only one percent for
that. So basically you can run the carry trade of 4 percent,"
David Schnautz, strategist at Commerzbank said.
Recent long-term refinancing operations have been indexed to
the ECB refi rate, which currently stands at 1 percent.
"The Spanish auction yesterday was very strong, part of the
explanation for that being that the paper was eligible to use at
the ECB as collateral," one trader said.
Spanish five-year government bonds jumped, with
yields falling 38 basis points to 4.31 percent and ten-year
yields slumping 27 bps to 5.23 percent. Two-year Spanish yields
shed 46 basis points to 3.35 percent.
Yields extended the previous day's decline after Spain
surprised markets by selling far more than the amount targeted
in its last bond sale of the year, though its borrowing costs
remained high.
"What happened yesterday at the auction is that a big
domestic account took a lot of the auction," a second trader
said.
"Now my guess is that the street is a bit short on the
five-year sector ... and is trying to cover short positions
because some guys didn't get everything they needed yesterday."
Italian 10-year government bonds also rose,
pushing yields 18 basis points lower to 6.82 percent, and
two-year yields were down 55 basis points at 5.20
percent.
Italy faces a vote of confidence on its austerity package,
but with Mario Monti's government enjoying an overwhelming
majority in both houses of parliament, the vote should easily
pass in the Chamber of Deputies this afternoon before it moves
to the Senate.
DOWNGRADE THREAT
The rise in euro zone debt across the board came despite the
threat of downgrades by S&P, which last week warned it could cut
the ratings of a series of euro zone sovereigns, including
Germany and France.
Fitch Ratings, the third biggest of the major credit rating
agencies, on Thursday downgraded a series of large banks
including Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and Goldman
Sachs.
"I wouldn't be at all surprised seeing (sovereign) ratings
getting adjusted to the downside," Schnautz added.
But analysts say a rating cut of German debt would unlikely
have a long-term impact on Bunds, pointing to the United States
which still enjoys safe-haven flows despite a downgrade to its
ratings earlier in the year.
"If Germany gets downgraded, you are likely to see French
ratings falling by two notches so your options for safe havens
are rapidly declining," said Brian Barry, fixed income analyst
at Evolution Securities.
"So probably it would be a similar scenario as to what
happened in the U.S., where following a downgrade the actual
yield fell because there is a real lack of alternative."
The German Bund future was up 30 ticks on the day
at 137.93 in thin volumes.
"I think Christmas is here," said a third trader, about the
low liquidity in the market.
FuturesTechs however saw further upside for the Bund future:
"We are in 'buy the dip' mode right now and we suggested
137.33 as the level to attempt this yesterday," it said in a
research note. "Nothing (has) changed and we (would) still be
looking to play this to the long side, aiming for a retest of
139.58."