* Belgian bonds underperform after downgrade

* Ratings threats hang over euro zone bond markets

* Bunds lower but seen testing highs again into year-end

LONDON, Dec 19 Belgian bonds underperformed their wider euro zone peers after Moody's cut the country's credit rating two notches as markets braced for further mass euro zone downgrades, keeping safe-haven German Bunds well supported into year-end.

Markets are already waiting for Standard and Poor's decision on 15 euro zone countries put on credit watch negative earlier this month and Fitch warned on Friday it may downgrade France and six other euro zone countries as it believes a comprehensive solution to the region's debt crisis is "technically and politically beyond reach".

Belgium 10-year bond yields were 10 basis points higher at 4.44 percent after the downgrade The spread of 10-year French bond yields over German Bunds widened 7 basis points to 129 basis points after Fitch gave the country a negative outlook.

The death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il meanwhile raised fears of regional instability, weighing on riskier assets.

"On Korea we will have to wait and see what happens but in the meantime we have enough problems here in Europe," a trader said.

"Rating cuts are priced in to a degree but it's the start of a vicious cycle and it has implications for the (euro zone rescue fund) so it's not good and there's no reason why Bunds can't stay underpinned into year-end."

Spanish government bond yields continued to fall with 10-year yields now around 50 basis points lower since the country saw strong demand at a bond sale last week.

Analysts say the demand for Spanish bonds could be for collateral to use at this week's European Central Bank tender of three-year funds, although there are risks to such a move.

"The risk of buying your domestic government bond and placing it into the (tender operation) are the daily mark-to-market on the position and the fact that their haircut will increase if the rating drops below A-," said ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti.

RIA Capital Markets' strategist Nick Stamenkovic said the rally in Spanish bonds could also be related to year-end position squaring.

"The market might have got a bit ahead of itself but it has been short for a long-time and perhaps people are squaring positions," he said.

"But there are a lot of headwinds early next year, uncertainty over sovereign downgrades, a lot of issuance...and clearly no solution in Europe so I think this is a short-term phenomenon that won't persist much beyond the end of the year."

Euro zone finance ministers will discuss at a teleconference the draft text of the new euro zone fiscal compact so that it can be finalised by the end of January.

They will also consider the size of individual bilateral loans to the International Monetary Fund but Germany's Bundesbank has said it will only contribute if non-euro zone and non-European countries did too while the level of outside commitment is not clear.

"The whole process so far has hardly been helpful in restoring the markets' confidence in EU politics," Commerzbank strategists said in a note.

"A clear-cut decision would clearly be a positive while a risk remains that the bold announcements made during the latest EU summit could be further disappointed."

March Bund futures were 42 ticks lower at 138.16 with a break above Friday's high of 138.86 needed to open the way to September's high of 139.19 and ultimately the euro-era high of 139.58 hit in November.

"Neat consolidation between 133.00 and 139.00 is seen as a market preparing itself for another upside attack, taking prices and yields to unbelievable levels," said Nicole Elliott, technical analyst at Mizuho.

Trading is expected to fade over the course of the week, adding to volatility, after volumes dropped below 400,000 lots on Friday

Ten-year yields were 4.0 basis points higher at 1.90 percent.

Reflecting the "risk off" sentiment pervading into year-end Lloyds Bank, citing CFTC data, notes that net long U.S. Treasury futures contracts increased by a "sizeable" 76,000 in the week to Dec 13.