* Italian, Spanish yields fall anticipating ECB 3-yr tender
* Belgian bonds underperform after downgrade
* Bunds lower but seen testing highs again into year-end
By Marius Zaharia and Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Dec 19 Italian and Spanish
government bond yields fell on Monday as some market players bet
that banks borrowing three-year funds from the ECB later this
week will snap up high-yielding sovereign debt, although trading
volumes were thin.
Other players were sceptical of the scenario under which
banks would use euros borrowed at 1 percent from the European
Central Bank in Wednesday's unprecedented injection of
three-year liquidity to buy shorter-dated Spanish and Italian
bonds.
Many money market analysts warn that while banks' demand for
ECB money could be high, they will use the cash to finance
hundreds of billions of euros of expiring debt rather than buy
government bonds that could cause them mark-to-market losses.
Italian 10-year bond yields were last 16.7
basis points lower at 6.87 percent, while Spanish 10-year yields
were 13.6 basis points down at 5.23 percent.
"The expectation is that a lot of banks have been buying
into the LTRO (long-term refinancing operation)," one trader
said. "I think some banks will do it ... unless you believe in
default it is as close to a free bet as you're going to get."
"It's going to be an interesting battle in January when we
start getting big chunks of supply, but at the moment people
were probably underweight their benchmarks and short Italy and
Spain, and this is an opportunity for them to square positions."
Stricter capital requirements and the pressure on banks to
deleverage are possible obstacles to these carry trades, while
banks must balance potential profits against a reluctance in
interbank markets to lend to holders of riskier euro zone debt.
Moreover, hedging your bond portfolio against credit default
swaps would be difficult, given "prohibitive" CDS prices,
Societe Generale strategists said in a note.
Bid/ask spreads for Italian 10-year bonds were 100 cents,
five times wider than at the start of the year. The equivalent
Spanish spread was more than 150 cents, having widened gradually
from around 30 cents in mid-October.
An hour before the European close, the amount traded on BTP
futures was about 60 times smaller than on Bund futures
-- just over 3,000 lots. The volumes on Bund futures
were around half those registered on Friday and about a quarter
of this year's average.
Those volumes pointed to a high risk that sentiment could
turn around very quickly.
"There are a lot of headwinds early next year, uncertainty
over sovereign downgrades, a lot of issuance ... and clearly no
solution in Europe so I think this is a short-term phenomenon
that won't persist much beyond the end of the year," said RIA
Capital Markets' strategist Nick Stamenkovic, referring to gains
in periphery states' bonds.
DOWNGRADES
Belgian bonds underperformed their euro zone peers after
Moody's cut the country's credit rating two notches on Friday,
with markets braced for further euro zone downgrades, the threat
of which should help safe-haven German Bunds rise into year-end.
Belgian 10-year bond yields were 4 basis
points higher at 4.38 percent, while the yield differential
between French and German 10-year bonds widened a touch to 124
bps after Fitch changed France's outlook to negative.
Fitch said it believed a comprehensive solution to the
region's debt crisis is "technically and politically beyond
reach".
The rating move was easily digested by markets, already
awaiting a decision by Standard & Poor's on the 15 euro zone
countries -- including France and Germany -- it put on review
earlier this month.
"Rating cuts are priced in to a degree but it's the start of
a vicious cycle and it has implications for the (euro zone
bailout fund), so it's not good and there's no reason why Bunds
can't stay underpinned into year-end," a second trader said.
Bund futures were last 18 ticks lower at 138.40, with
10-year Bund yields 1.8 basis points higher at
1.88 percent.