* Italian, Spanish yields fall anticipating ECB 3-yr tender

* Belgian bonds underperform after downgrade

* Bunds lower but seen testing highs again into year-end

By Marius Zaharia and Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Dec 19 Italian and Spanish government bond yields fell on Monday as some market players bet that banks borrowing three-year funds from the ECB later this week will snap up high-yielding sovereign debt, although trading volumes were thin.

Other players were sceptical of the scenario under which banks would use euros borrowed at 1 percent from the European Central Bank in Wednesday's unprecedented injection of three-year liquidity to buy shorter-dated Spanish and Italian bonds.

Many money market analysts warn that while banks' demand for ECB money could be high, they will use the cash to finance hundreds of billions of euros of expiring debt rather than buy government bonds that could cause them mark-to-market losses.

Italian 10-year bond yields were last 16.7 basis points lower at 6.87 percent, while Spanish 10-year yields were 13.6 basis points down at 5.23 percent.

"The expectation is that a lot of banks have been buying into the LTRO (long-term refinancing operation)," one trader said. "I think some banks will do it ... unless you believe in default it is as close to a free bet as you're going to get."

"It's going to be an interesting battle in January when we start getting big chunks of supply, but at the moment people were probably underweight their benchmarks and short Italy and Spain, and this is an opportunity for them to square positions."

Stricter capital requirements and the pressure on banks to deleverage are possible obstacles to these carry trades, while banks must balance potential profits against a reluctance in interbank markets to lend to holders of riskier euro zone debt.

Moreover, hedging your bond portfolio against credit default swaps would be difficult, given "prohibitive" CDS prices, Societe Generale strategists said in a note.

Bid/ask spreads for Italian 10-year bonds were 100 cents, five times wider than at the start of the year. The equivalent Spanish spread was more than 150 cents, having widened gradually from around 30 cents in mid-October.

An hour before the European close, the amount traded on BTP futures was about 60 times smaller than on Bund futures -- just over 3,000 lots. The volumes on Bund futures were around half those registered on Friday and about a quarter of this year's average.

Those volumes pointed to a high risk that sentiment could turn around very quickly.

"There are a lot of headwinds early next year, uncertainty over sovereign downgrades, a lot of issuance ... and clearly no solution in Europe so I think this is a short-term phenomenon that won't persist much beyond the end of the year," said RIA Capital Markets' strategist Nick Stamenkovic, referring to gains in periphery states' bonds.

DOWNGRADES

Belgian bonds underperformed their euro zone peers after Moody's cut the country's credit rating two notches on Friday, with markets braced for further euro zone downgrades, the threat of which should help safe-haven German Bunds rise into year-end.

Belgian 10-year bond yields were 4 basis points higher at 4.38 percent, while the yield differential between French and German 10-year bonds widened a touch to 124 bps after Fitch changed France's outlook to negative.

Fitch said it believed a comprehensive solution to the region's debt crisis is "technically and politically beyond reach".

The rating move was easily digested by markets, already awaiting a decision by Standard & Poor's on the 15 euro zone countries -- including France and Germany -- it put on review earlier this month.

"Rating cuts are priced in to a degree but it's the start of a vicious cycle and it has implications for the (euro zone bailout fund), so it's not good and there's no reason why Bunds can't stay underpinned into year-end," a second trader said.

Bund futures were last 18 ticks lower at 138.40, with 10-year Bund yields 1.8 basis points higher at 1.88 percent.