LONDON Dec 20 Bunds fell on Tuesday, as
appetite for other euro zone bonds improved on hopes that banks
will borrow a large amount of three-year funds from the ECB
later this week and buy high-yielding Spanish and Italian debt.
But many analysts fear the banks may use the funds to roll
over their own debt rather then buy government bonds that could
eventually cause them mark-to-market losses.
A Reuters poll showed euro zone banks were expected to snap
up 250 billion euros in the European Central Bank's first
offering of three-year loans on Wednesday, although forecasts
ranged from 50 to 450 billion, indicating a high degree of
uncertainty.
"The expectations are massive," one trader said. "A higher
take-up is going to give the periphery some support, but we're
possibly setting ourselves up for a fall. It's not guaranteed
that they're going to buy (peripheral bonds)."
At 0709 GMT, Bund futures were 7 ticks lower on the
day at 138.32.
For now, markets will focus on the one-week ECB liquidity
operation later on Tuesday, in which banks are expected to
borrow 250 billion euros compared to 292 billion euros maturing.
"If the allotment is significantly lower, then the market
will probably conclude that the borrowing is being rolled into
the three-year, thus this would offer more support to the front
end," Credit Agricole strategist Peter Chatwell said in a note.
"However we would add a point of caution: reduced usage may
also mean that banks are choosing to use the dollar facility,
along with an FX swap, to fund euro positions."
He added the Greek and Spanish T-bill auctions later in the
day will be closely watched for signs of improved demand.
Despite significant tightening in peripheral spreads over
Bunds on Monday, sentiment remained shaky, with a long-lasting
solution to the euro zone debt crisis yet to be found.
European policymakers failed on Monday to boost resources at
the International Monetary Fund by a targeted 200 billion euros,
agreeing to raise 150 billion and leaving doubts about whether
the scheme would work.
ECB President Mario Draghi also reiterated that the banks'
purchases of sovereign debt were temporary and limited.
"At the end of the day our core view is that we're still in
trouble and I don't see any reason for Bunds not to be
supported," the trader said.