* Spain, Italy extend rally as ECB carry trade boosts
periphery
* Bunds slide as risk-on move gains pace; market liquidity
thin
* Real test of new-found optimism on periphery comes in
January
By William James and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Dec 20 Italian and Spanish bonds
extended their recent rally on Tuesday as optimism grew that
banks would borrow large amounts of cheap cash at the European
Central Bank's three-year tender and reinvest it in
higher-yielding euro zone debt.
Spanish 10-year bond yields fell for an eighth
straight session to hit their lowest in more than two months
while slowing investor demand for safe-haven German debt pushed
Bund futures down by a full point.
"(This) is led by the excitement about the upcoming ECB
tender... in this thin market without any supply to take down
this obviously gives the periphery some real tailwinds," said
David Schnautz, strategist at Commerzbank in London.
Momentum has grown behind the view that investors would
return to support peripheral debt thanks to an attractive carry
trade made possible by the ECB, whereby banks borrow cheaply at
the central bank to invest in bonds with a much higher return.
A sharp fall in one-week borrowing from the ECB and high
demand for one-day loans on Tuesday supported the view that
banks were freeing up collateral to bid for three-year loans at
Wednesday's tender.
Surging demand at an auction of Spanish treasury bills,
which can be used as collateral to raise ECB loans, also pointed
to a big take-up at the ECB.
Volumes in bond markets were thin, however, with many
reluctant to join the rally on the view that banks, under
pressure to deleverage, will use the money to roll over their
own debt rather then buy bonds that could eventually generate
mark-to-market losses.
"There's a hell of a lot of good news in the price now,
especially without any guarantee they're going to use it to buy
government debt," a trader said.
Demand from banks at the three-year tender is expected to be
around 250 billion euros, according to a Reuters poll, although
forecasts ranged from 50 to 450 billion, indicating a high
degree of uncertainty.
Spanish 10-year government bond yields fell 14
basis points to 5.12 percent, narrowing the spread over Bunds to
316 bps. Equivalent Italian yields fell 26 bps to
6.6 percent.
Market players were cautious about backing the peripheral
rally beyond December with the threat that yields could rise
quickly again when full market activity resumes next year and
sovereigns begin refinancing the large amount of debt due in
early 2012.
"We are sceptical heading into January," Schnautz said also
citing the high risk of fresh sovereign downgrades and the
underlying problems left unsolved by recent steps towards closer
fiscal integration in the European union.
Bund futures fell by a full point on the day to a
low of 137.39 and German 10-year yields rose 8.2
basis points to 1.963 percent.
SPANISH OUTPERFORMANCE
Spain's debt has outperformed Italy's over the past 10 days
with the spread between the two countries' 10-year yields
widening by a full point. That may be a reflection of structural
differences in the domestic banking systems affecting the way
banks bid at the three-year tender, analysts said.
"In Spain, the cajas don't have publicly quoted shares and
that makes them more willing to help the sovereign and pick up
the yield differential," said Elisabeth Afseth, fixed income
analyst at Evolution Securities.
"But in the wake of MF Global, it's not going to be an awful
lot of other people willing to take on this trade in any kind of
size. Most of the banks are probably overweight compared to what
they would like to be in sovereign debt already."
MF Global filed for bankruptcy in October after it was
forced to reveal it had made a $6.3 billion bet on European
sovereign debt, spooking investors and customers.