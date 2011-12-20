* Spain, Italy extend rally as ECB carry trade boosts periphery * Bunds slide as risk-on move gains pace; market liquidity thin * Real test of new-found optimism on periphery comes in January By William James and Marius Zaharia LONDON, Dec 20 Italian and Spanish bonds extended their recent rally on Tuesday as optimism grew that banks would borrow large amounts of cheap cash at the European Central Bank's three-year tender and reinvest it in higher-yielding euro zone debt. Spanish 10-year bond yields fell for an eighth straight session to hit their lowest in more than two months while slowing investor demand for safe-haven German debt pushed Bund futures down by a full point. "(This) is led by the excitement about the upcoming ECB tender... in this thin market without any supply to take down this obviously gives the periphery some real tailwinds," said David Schnautz, strategist at Commerzbank in London. Momentum has grown behind the view that investors would return to support peripheral debt thanks to an attractive carry trade made possible by the ECB, whereby banks borrow cheaply at the central bank to invest in bonds with a much higher return. A sharp fall in one-week borrowing from the ECB and high demand for one-day loans on Tuesday supported the view that banks were freeing up collateral to bid for three-year loans at Wednesday's tender. Surging demand at an auction of Spanish treasury bills, which can be used as collateral to raise ECB loans, also pointed to a big take-up at the ECB. Volumes in bond markets were thin, however, with many reluctant to join the rally on the view that banks, under pressure to deleverage, will use the money to roll over their own debt rather then buy bonds that could eventually generate mark-to-market losses. "There's a hell of a lot of good news in the price now, especially without any guarantee they're going to use it to buy government debt," a trader said. Demand from banks at the three-year tender is expected to be around 250 billion euros, according to a Reuters poll, although forecasts ranged from 50 to 450 billion, indicating a high degree of uncertainty. Spanish 10-year government bond yields fell 14 basis points to 5.12 percent, narrowing the spread over Bunds to 316 bps. Equivalent Italian yields fell 26 bps to 6.6 percent. Market players were cautious about backing the peripheral rally beyond December with the threat that yields could rise quickly again when full market activity resumes next year and sovereigns begin refinancing the large amount of debt due in early 2012. "We are sceptical heading into January," Schnautz said also citing the high risk of fresh sovereign downgrades and the underlying problems left unsolved by recent steps towards closer fiscal integration in the European union. Bund futures fell by a full point on the day to a low of 137.39 and German 10-year yields rose 8.2 basis points to 1.963 percent. SPANISH OUTPERFORMANCE Spain's debt has outperformed Italy's over the past 10 days with the spread between the two countries' 10-year yields widening by a full point. That may be a reflection of structural differences in the domestic banking systems affecting the way banks bid at the three-year tender, analysts said. "In Spain, the cajas don't have publicly quoted shares and that makes them more willing to help the sovereign and pick up the yield differential," said Elisabeth Afseth, fixed income analyst at Evolution Securities. "But in the wake of MF Global, it's not going to be an awful lot of other people willing to take on this trade in any kind of size. Most of the banks are probably overweight compared to what they would like to be in sovereign debt already." MF Global filed for bankruptcy in October after it was forced to reveal it had made a $6.3 billion bet on European sovereign debt, spooking investors and customers.