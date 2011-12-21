LONDON Dec 21 German government bonds edged lower on Wednesday ahead of the European Central Bank's offer of three-year funds which is set to ease bank funding concerns and give support to peripheral euro zone bonds in the near-term.

Banks cut their take-up of one week cash on Tuesday and took 142 billion euros in a one-day bridging operation, suggesting there will be strong demand for the longer-term cash .

A Reuters poll showed euro-zone banks were expected to snap up 250 billion euros at the tender, although forecasts ranged widely with some anlysts seeing as much as 500 billion euros.

"The market's whipped itself into a bit of a frenzy and there's optimism for a large take-up, although that's somewhat in the price now," said a trader.

"Once this is done that's going to be pretty much it for the year," he added.

Trading volumes have collapsed below 300,000 lots a day for Bund futures this week, less than half volumes seen in recent months.

March Bund futures were 14 ticks lower at 137.36, with 10-year yields 2 basis points higher at 1.94 percent.

Italian and Spanish bonds have rallied in recent sessions, albeit in extremely thin trading conditions, on optimism the three-year funds would be reinvested in higher-yielding euro zone debt.

"A bold ECB allotment could...provide additional relief for peripheral markets and in turn weigh on Bunds, even though the air on the downside may get thinner with 10-year yields having corrected higher close to 2 percent," Commerzbank strategists said in a note.

But other analysts say the market may be getting overly optimistic that the cash will be used for the so called carry trade as banks face a funding crunch next year with a 700 billion euro wall of funding redemptions, according to the European Banking Association, most in the first half.