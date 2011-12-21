* Spanish, Italian yields higher as profits booked

* Banks borrow 489 bln euros in 3-year funds

* Bunds reverse losses in thin trade

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Dec 21 Italian and Spanish government bond yields rose on Wednesday, snapping an eight-session falling trend, with market players booking profits after the ECB's three-year funding operation as doubts crept in about whether the cash would be used to buy peripheral bonds.

Bunds sank to a session low before recovering with thin trading conditions exaggerating market moves after the ECB lent banks 489 billion euros of the longer-term funds .

A high take-up was seen as positive for riskier assets, including debt issued by the euro zone's most debt-laden states, but had been priced into the market well in advance.

"A lot was priced in and we're starting to see the market, fast money, taking profit into the recent strength," said a trader.

"The recent rally in the periphery was huge and that (yield spread) tightening momentum has started fading."

The three-year cash is intended to help ease a bank funding crunch next year but there were also hopes that it would also support peripheral bonds if banks used the low-cost funds to buy higher-yielding sovereign debt.

"The very heavy take-up...provides some encouragement that banks' liquidity needs are being amply met," said Jonathan Loynes, chief European economist at Capital Economics

"But while this might help to address recent signs of renewed tensions in credit markets and support bank lending, we remain sceptical of the idea that the operation will ease the sovereign debt crisis too."

According to the European Banking Association banks face a 700 billion euro wall of funding redemptions, most in the first half.

Italian bond yields were 29 bps higher at 6.92 percent, with Spanish yields 10 bps higher at 5.23 percent, having fallen almost 100 basis points in the last week and a half.

"Today's allotment of three-year loans is equivalent to almost one and a half times Spain and Italy's combined sovereign bond issuance in 2012," said Martin Van Vliet, senior economist at ING.

"However, we doubt whether the money will be used extensively to fund purchases of peripheral debt, given concerns about mark-to-market risks and possible reputation risks."

The scale of the recent rally in Spanish bonds is reflected by outright 10-year yields now lower than they were at the beginning of the year, despite the market volatility since then. Spreads over Bunds are however wider.

Total returns on Spanish government bonds this year are currently 6.4 percent, according to Evolution Securities, quoting iBoxx data, compared with 9.3 percent on Germany Bunds.

March Bund futures were 25 ticks higher at 137.75, having fallen as low as 136.69 after the tender, testing support at 136.72, the 38 percent retracement of the rally seen in November and December. The contract has slipped this week after failing to break above last Friday's high at 138.86

Trading volumes have collapsed below 300,000 lots a day for Bund futures this week, less than half volumes seen in recent months.

Ten-year German yields were a basis point lower at 1.94 percent.

"The assumption was that people would use the ECB money to plough back into the periphery but that's not necessarily been the case," said a second trader.

"Some of that money is finding its way back into Germany where they'd rather have the extra 1 percent than the 5 percent (on Spain and Italy) where there's still a risk the whole thing blows up."