* Banks borrow 489 bln euros in 3-year funds
* Spanish, Italian yields higher as profits booked
* ECB intervenes to cap Italian yields, traders said
* Bunds reverse losses in thin trade
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Dec 21 Italian and Spanish
government bond yields rose on Wednesday after doubts emerged on
whether banks would use much of the hefty three-year loans they
took from the European Central Bank to buy Italian and Spanish
debt.
Yields had fallen for eight sessions in thin trade driven by
short-term players, who booked their profits on Wednesday soon
after the ECB said it lent banks 489 billion euros, much more
than the 310 billion expected.
The profit-taking spree took Italian yields close to the
psychologically important 7 percent level again, prompting the
ECB to buy Italian debt in secondary markets, traders said.
Bund futures sank to session lows of 136.69 before
jumping more than one full point, last trading at 137.80, 30
ticks higher than the previous day's close. Trading volumes
surpassed 300,000 lots for the first time this week, but were
still around half those seen at the start of the month.
"It was a five-minute wonder," Investec's chief economist
Philip Shaw said.
A high take-up of ECB loans was seen as positive for riskier
assets, including debt issued by the euro zone's most debt-laden
states, but had been priced into the market well in advance.
The three-year cash is intended to help ease a bank funding
crunch next year but there were also hopes that it would also
support peripheral bonds if banks used the low-cost funds to buy
higher-yielding sovereign debt.
"The assumption was that people would use the ECB money to
plough back into the periphery but that's not necessarily been
the case," one trader said.
"Some of that money is finding its way back into Germany
where they'd rather have the extra 1 percent than the 5 percent
(on Spain and Italy) where there's still a risk the whole thing
blows up."
The European Banking Association said banks face a 700
billion euro wall of funding redemptions next year, most in the
first half. Funding strains in the interbank market are highly
correlated with banks' holdings of sovereign debt, which has
been under selling pressure this year.
Italian 10-year bond yields were 16 basis
points higher at 6.79 percent, compared to 6.92 percent before
traders cited ECB forays, but sharply higher from session lows
of just below 6.5 percent.
SPAIN'S RALLY
Spanish yields were 18 bps higher at 5.31
percent, having fallen almost 100 bps in the past 10 days.
The scale of the recent rally in Spanish bonds is reflected
by outright 10-year yields now lower than they were at the
beginning of the year, despite the market volatility since then.
Spreads over Bunds are however wider.
Total returns on Spanish government bonds this year are
currently 6.4 percent, according to Evolution Securities,
quoting iBoxx data, compared with 9.3 percent on German Bunds.
Analysts warn the good run seen by Spanish debt in December
may reverse just as fast early next year when euro zone
governments face a big wall of supply, unless policymakers come
up with a more definite solution to the debt crisis.
"It's going to be an eventful January for sure, we have to
face up to a heavy supply and it really depends on which side of
the bed the market wakes up on on January 4," said David Keeble,
global head of fixed income strategy at Credit Agricole.