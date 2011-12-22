* Bunds lower but near-term retest of highs seen
* Italian, Spanish bonds steady
* Liquidity fades as year-end approaches
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Dec 22 German government bonds
eased on Thursday but are likely to stay supported by investors
seeking liquid assets into the year-end and eventually test
their recent highs with no end to the euro zone debt crisis in
sight.
Hopes that banks would use some of the 489 billion euros of
three-year funds borrowed from the European Central Bank to buy
Spanish and Italian government bonds were fading, with traders
saying the preference was to reinvest some of funds into
safe-haven paper rather than pick up the higher yields on offer
from some of Europe's more troubled states.
"As banks are already full of peripheral debt, it's hard to
think they're going to want more," a trader said.
"If you look at repo rates, at bill rates for quality paper,
they're negative at the short-end which tells you what people
want to be in."
Italian 10-year bond yields were 4.5 basis
points lower at 6.77 percent after the ECB was forced to step
back into the secondary market on Wednesday as yields jumped
higher in the wake of the three-year tender.
Equivalent Spanish paper was yielding 5.32
percent, little changed on the day.
Investors are winding down for year-end and trading volumes
are set to dwindle but the threat of mass credit ratings
downgrades for the euro zone countries is still hanging over the
market with Standard & Poor's yet to announce if it will cut
ratings on any of the 15 countries it has on credit watch
negative.
"We're going to see some big moves and some very technical
trading with this thin market," said a second trader.
"If anyone has an axe to grind in a particular direction
they can move the market pretty easily."
March Bund futures were 39 ticks lower at 137.46,
with equities in positive territory the main driving force.
The contract still needs to break above Friday's high of
138.86 to allow a further move higher, but support in the 136.70
area - the 38 percent retracement of the rally seen from
mid-November to mid-December held up on Wednesday.
Ten-year yields were 3 basis points higher at
1.967 percent.
Analysts expect Bunds to eventually retest their recent
highs with non-core bond markets likely to come under fresh
pressure after Christmas with some 230 billion euros of bank
bonds, up to 300 billion in government bonds, and more than 200
billion euros in collateralised debt all maturing in the first
quarter of 2012.
The next supply test comes in a week's time when Italy will
sell 3- and 10-year bonds.
Countries such as Greece and Ireland struggled to raise
funding shortly before asking for aid and were forced to issue
shorter-term paper. However, the opposite looks likely for core
countries next year with issuers moving to extend the duration
of their debt.
Germany plans to issue 250 billion euros of debt next year
. Commerzbank notes the country plans 11 billion
euro reduction of 2-year bonds, partially offset by the addition
of 2 billion euros of 30-year paper, while the Netherlands said
recently it would issue around 10 billion euros more in bond
markets than this year and cut T-bill issuance.
"The drop in Schatz (issuance) has come as a surprise and
should give the short-end support," said Commerzbank strategist
David Schnautz.
"While not quite as aggressive as in the case of the
Netherlands, the German issuance calendar (shows) core countries
will be keen on moving out the maturity spectrum - in sharp
contrast to the periphery."