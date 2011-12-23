LONDON Dec 23 German government bonds
opened lower on Friday after upbeat U.S. economic data the
previous session gave a lift to riskier assets, but that may
prove short-lived with euro zone leaders no closer to resolving
the region's debt crisis.
Market activity is likely to be thin in the last trading
session before Christmas and remain so until January,
exaggerating any price moves. Traded volumes in March Bund
futures fell to just 256,000 lots on Thursday, around a third of
normal levels.
But German debt was set to remain supported and ultimately
retest recent highs with the threat of mass sovereign credit
ratings downgrades by Standard and Poor's for the euro zone
still hanging over markets.
Month-end index extensions are also supportive this month.
Rating agency Moody's maintained Austria's triple-A rating
with a stable out look on Friday but warned the debt crisis was
still a potential danger.
March Bund futures were 22 ticks lower at 137.61.
Two-year bond yields were steady at 0.237 percent,
with 10-year yields almost a basis point higher at
1.954 percent.
"The near-term outlook, we think, will be dominated by
the resurgence of peripheral supply strains," said Credit
Agricole rate strategist Peter Chatwell in a note.
Doubts over whether this week's European Central Bank tender
of cheap loans will be effective in easing the strain for
troubled euro zone economies will keep peripheral bonds under
pressure. Italian paper in particular is expected to come under
pressure heading into next week's debt auctions
.
A drop in U.S. weekly claims for jobless benefits to a
3-1/2-year low as well as improvement in U.S. consumer sentiment
in December boosted risk appetite on Thursday.