By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Dec 23 German government bond yields were steady on Friday, broadly supported by the lack of resolution to the euro zone debt crisis but unlikely to make significant gains after upbeat U.S. economic data gave a lift to riskier assets.

Market activity was thin in the last trading session before Christmas and likely remain so until January, exaggerating any price moves. Traded volumes in March Bund futures fell to around a third of normal levels on Thursday and only 50,000 lots had traded by 1200 GMT on Friday.

Italian bonds underperformed their Spanish counterparts as doubts grew over whether this week's European Central Bank tender of cheap loans will be effective in easing the strain for troubled euro zone economies.

And the paper is expected to come under further pressure heading into next week's debt auctions.

"I think the ECB is helping although not in the way some people might have thought or wanted," said Peter Schaffrik, rate strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

"So these auctions are going to be tricky but not impossible to clear."

The ECB stepped back into secondary markets this week to cap a rise in yields and departing Executive Board member Lorenzo Bini Smaghi said the central bank has the option to use quantitative easing-style policies and can also boost its bond buying if required.

March Bund futures rose off earlier session lows to stand flat on the day at 137.83 with 10-year yields half a basis point lower at 1.939 percent.

German debt was set to remain supported - some analysts expect a retest of the recent highs - with the threat of mass sovereign credit ratings downgrades by Standard and Poor's for the euro zone still hanging over markets.

The rating agency's verdict is expected in January, two European government sources told Reuters.

Meanwhile, Moody's maintained Austria's triple-A rating with a stable out look on Friday but warned the debt crisis was still a potential danger.

Month-end index extensions - when investors benchmarked to indexes adjust the duration of their portfolios to reflect changes due to recently maturing and issued bonds -- are also supportive this month with a 0.04 year extension, according to Credit Agricole, above the December average of the past 5-years.

"Market liquidity is of course thinner than normal, not only because of the year-end effect but also because of the...impact on trading liquidity caused by the credit crunch and subsequent bank deleveraging. We therefore expect a 0.04 year extension to punch above its weight."

German bonds overall have seen total returns of 8.95 percent year-to-date, according to the Markit iBoxx index and bonds with maturities of more than 10-years have posted returns of almost 18 percent, benefitting from the flight-to-quality seen this year.

Unsurprisingly, Italian bonds have been one of the worst performers, posting losses of 5.65 percent overall with longer-dated paper giving a loss of almost 11 percent.

Little respite is seen for the battered paper despite the parliament approving Prime Minister Mario Monti's austerity plan on Thursday, as the country faces around 100 billion euros of redemption and coupon payments in the first four months of next year, according to Reuters data.

Yields on Italian 10-year bonds were 1.5 basis points lower at 6.916 percent, with the Spanish equivalent almost 4 basis points lower at 5.39 percent.

A drop in U.S. weekly claims for jobless benefits to a 3-1/2-year low as well as improvement in U.S. consumer sentiment in December boosted risk appetite on Thursday.