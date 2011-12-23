* Bunds steady as riskier assets rise
* Debt crisis uncertainty to remain supportive
* S&P rating decisions seen in January
* Italy underperforms Spain, auctions eyed
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Dec 23 German government bond
yields were steady on Friday, broadly supported by the lack of
resolution to the euro zone debt crisis but unlikely to make
significant gains after upbeat U.S. economic data gave a lift to
riskier assets.
Market activity was thin in the last trading session before
Christmas and likely remain so until January, exaggerating any
price moves. Traded volumes in March Bund futures fell to around
a third of normal levels on Thursday and only 50,000 lots had
traded by 1200 GMT on Friday.
Italian bonds underperformed their Spanish counterparts as
doubts grew over whether this week's European Central Bank
tender of cheap loans will be effective in easing the strain for
troubled euro zone economies.
And the paper is expected to come under further pressure
heading into next week's debt auctions.
"I think the ECB is helping although not in the way some
people might have thought or wanted," said Peter Schaffrik, rate
strategist at RBC Capital Markets.
"So these auctions are going to be tricky but not impossible
to clear."
The ECB stepped back into secondary markets this week to cap
a rise in yields and departing Executive Board member Lorenzo
Bini Smaghi said the central bank has the option to use
quantitative easing-style policies and can also boost its bond
buying if required.
March Bund futures rose off earlier session lows to
stand flat on the day at 137.83 with 10-year yields
half a basis point lower at 1.939 percent.
German debt was set to remain supported - some analysts
expect a retest of the recent highs - with the threat of mass
sovereign credit ratings downgrades by Standard and Poor's for
the euro zone still hanging over markets.
The rating agency's verdict is expected in January, two
European government sources told Reuters.
Meanwhile, Moody's maintained Austria's triple-A rating with
a stable out look on Friday but warned the debt crisis was still
a potential danger.
Month-end index extensions - when investors benchmarked to
indexes adjust the duration of their portfolios to reflect
changes due to recently maturing and issued bonds -- are also
supportive this month with a 0.04 year extension, according to
Credit Agricole, above the December average of the past 5-years.
"Market liquidity is of course thinner than normal, not only
because of the year-end effect but also because of the...impact
on trading liquidity caused by the credit crunch and subsequent
bank deleveraging. We therefore expect a 0.04 year extension to
punch above its weight."
German bonds overall have seen total returns of 8.95 percent
year-to-date, according to the Markit iBoxx index and
bonds with maturities of more than 10-years have posted
returns of almost 18 percent, benefitting from the
flight-to-quality seen this year.
Unsurprisingly, Italian bonds have been one of the
worst performers, posting losses of 5.65 percent overall with
longer-dated paper giving a loss of almost 11 percent.
Little respite is seen for the battered paper despite the
parliament approving Prime Minister Mario Monti's austerity plan
on Thursday, as the country faces around 100
billion euros of redemption and coupon payments in the first
four months of next year, according to Reuters data.
Yields on Italian 10-year bonds were 1.5 basis
points lower at 6.916 percent, with the Spanish equivalent
almost 4 basis points lower at 5.39 percent.
A drop in U.S. weekly claims for jobless benefits to a
3-1/2-year low as well as improvement in U.S. consumer sentiment
in December boosted risk appetite on Thursday.